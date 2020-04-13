Eighty-four percent of absentee ballots returned; Sandra Beth to join County Board

Results of the 2020 Spring Election began to post at 4 p.m. Monday as clerks tabulated totals nearly a week after electors took to the polls during the COVID-19 pandemic to cast their ballots.
While polls closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 7, clerks were prohibited by the U.S. District Court from releasing results until 4 p.m., Monday.
The election, in which half of the city of Kenosha aldermanic seats and one-third of the County Board seats were up for grabs, was marred by turmoil leading to election day. An eleventh-hour order by Gov. Tony Evers to postpone the election was overturned by the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
Election Day itself looked much different as poll workers and voters wore masks and were separated by plastic barriers. Some municipalities reduced the number of polling places and electors in some communities used cotton swabs to cast electronic ballots on touchscreens.
It will also be remembered as an election in which absentee voting played a significant role.
Countywide, voters applied for 30,067 absentee ballots, according to data from the Wisconsin Election Commission (see Page A6).
Town, village and city clerks were able to get 98.7 percent of the absentee ballots requested, or 29,686 ballots, out to voters. In turn, 83.29 percent, or 24,725, of those ballots were returned, according to data posted Monday morning by the Commission.
However, data on the number of ballots returned will increase as clerks report they had not yet completed the process of entering absentee ballots into the system by Monday morning.
For example, data from the Commission showed the town of Wheatland received 471 absentee ballots and clerk Sheila Siegler said more than 675 were returned.
As of press time Monday, unofficial vote totals — subject to change as a result of additional absentee ballot reporting — indicated there will be some new faces on the Kenosha County Board.
Sandra Beth, mother of Kenosha County Sheriff Dave Beth, of Bristol, is the presumptive winner over incumbent Michael Skalitzky, of Kenosha, in the District 19 race. The unofficial vote total stood at 1,100 to 572.
Beth said she is overwhelmed by the support she received during her first bid for office and thanked her friends, family and the residents of District 19 for their support.
“I hope I do a good job representing them, keeping them informed about what is going on, listening to their concerns and getting their questions answered,” Beth said.
The District 18 race between Jill Gillmore, a former County Board Supervisor from Bristol, and incumbent Monica Yuhas, of Pleasant Prairie, was a back-and-forth affair Monday, with Yuhas taking an edge at press time.
With outstanding polling place results, both the District 20 race between Sharon Pomaville and incumbent John Poole, and the District 16 race between Daniel Duncan and Jerry Gulley, also remained close at press time.
Incumbents David Celebre, Zach Rodriquez, John O’Day, John Franco and Erin Decker held the lead in their respective districts.
County Clerk Regi Bachochin said even if the county election website indicates all of the polls have reported, the total can change as additional absentee ballots are entered at the county’s centralized location.
