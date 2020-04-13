Eighty-four percent of absentee ballots returned; Sandra Beth to join County Board

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Results of the 2020 Spring Election began to post at 4 p.m. Monday as clerks tabulated totals nearly a week after electors took to the polls during the COVID-19 pandemic to cast their ballots.

While polls closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 7, clerks were prohibited by the U.S. District Court from releasing results until 4 p.m., Monday.

The election, in which half of the city of Kenosha aldermanic seats and one-third of the County Board seats were up for grabs, was marred by turmoil leading to election day. An eleventh-hour order by Gov. Tony Evers to postpone the election was overturned by the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

Election Day itself looked much different as poll workers and voters wore masks and were separated by plastic barriers. Some municipalities reduced the number of polling places and electors in some communities used cotton swabs to cast electronic ballots on touchscreens.

It will also be remembered as an election in which absentee voting played a significant role.

Countywide, voters applied for 30,067 absentee ballots, according to data from the Wisconsin Election Commission (see Page A6).