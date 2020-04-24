ELCA Outreach Center Hosts Dinner of the Spirit Fundraiser

While canceling the benefit was a great disappointment, Brookhouse knows that their supporters have generous hearts and feels that this fundraiser may be their most successful events to date.

“We as a committee will miss seeing everyone who attends this event,” she said. “This is an evening that so many look forward to attending. Not only coming together to show their support for the center, but to see their friends, receive a message and enjoy the evening in a beautiful setting. The room is filled with trellises, fresh flowers and a gorgeous view to the outside — a sign of spring.”

The ELCA Outreach Center is integral to the greater Kenosha community. They care for the most vulnerable and impoverished members of the community. Each individual who walks through the door of the center receives God’s love in myriad of ways.

“The building itself offers warmth, protection and shelter,” Brookhouse said. “Sometimes it serves as just a place to sit, rest and enjoy a cup of coffee. Our staff is welcoming and treats all clients with dignity and respect. God’s love is shared through weekly Bible studies. The center’s staff can assist with job resumés and our well stocked clothing closet offers clothing as well as dishes or bedding.”