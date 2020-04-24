ELCA Outreach Center Hosts Dinner of the Spirit Fundraiser

The ELCA Outreach Center is in an unusual position these days.
Through events such as their annual Spring Benefit at The Club at Strawberry Creek and their grant funds, the nonprofit organization raises enough money to sustain their charitable cause. However, the recent novel coronavirus-driven quarantine has resulted in a lot of cancellations, as well as an increased need in the community for those agencies’ services.
Ellen Brookhouse, benefit organizer, explained this has put the outreach center in a predicament.
“When we began this event in 2014, our profit was a little over $13,000. The last three years we have raised a little over $27,000 at each event. Can we raise more? Absolutely,” she said. “Our goal for 2020 is to raise $30,000. If our community responds, we can achieve this goal.”
Funds from the annual fundraiser go for general operations of the center such as salaries, utilities, insurance and other overhead, explained Karl Erickson, executive director of the ELCA Outreach Center.
“The Spring Benefit is critical for the financial stability of the outreach center in that it bridges the gap between grants. Our two largest grants come in around the month of June. This year it is even more critical in that one of our largest funders has reduced their support by $15,000.”
Unfortunately, the Outreach center received more upsetting news last week. During a Zoom board meeting, members learned that $65,000 worth of grant funds which the center relies on for outreach programs, and other operational expenses will no longer be available.
“This couldn’t have happened at a worse time,” said Brookhouse, adding, “Now more than ever donations for our Spring Benefit would be gratefully appreciated.”
When the Outreach Center learned they would have to cancel their May 7 fundraiser, they sent out invitations to those who normally attend, inviting them to a “Dinner of the Spirit” from home. The invitation suggests that patrons dress up, pour a glass of wine and envision dinner with the other guests while offering a prayer for the outreach center’s continued success from across the community.
The center also asks that supporters donate their $75 dinner reservation to the outreach center or sponsor a “Spirit Table” in honor of their family gathered together that evening. As there won’t be auction items, donors are asked to donate their limit with the knowledge that every dollar directly supports their mission.
“The financial response to our invitation has been most heartwarming,” Brookhouse said. “As of April 20, we have raised $29,640.00. I am overwhelmed, but not surprised by the generosity of our community. God is good.”
Planning the annual Spring Benefit begins shortly after the completion of the previous one. The planning team selects a date, confirms it with The Club at Strawberry Creek and meet as a committee to discuss possible keynote speakers who are generally strong supporters of the ELCA Outreach Center, believe in its mission and are well-respected members of the community, explained Brookhouse.
“All of the above was in place. Our invitations were perfect, ready to be mailed. Our keynote speaker, Dr. Harvard Stephens, would have offered an inspirational message, but the coronavirus was beginning to rear its ugly head,” she said. “Once social distancing was discussed and put in place, I actually began to think there would be a very good possibility that our event was going to be canceled. Yes, physically canceled, and it was. I believed we must send out our original invitations and attach a second invitation or appeal, one that is colorful, clever and meaningful.”
Brookhouse admits she is not a wordsmith, so she approached one of the more creative members of the committee, Paula West of Westwords Consulting, about designing another invitation. Through collaboration with her husband, Wade, they created the “Dinner of the Spirit” invitation.
“The invitation is asking everyone to not forget the ELCA Outreach Center, but to attend the Spirit Dinner and give as always in order for our center to survive,” Brookhouse said.
While canceling the benefit was a great disappointment, Brookhouse knows that their supporters have generous hearts and feels that this fundraiser may be their most successful events to date.
“We as a committee will miss seeing everyone who attends this event,” she said. “This is an evening that so many look forward to attending. Not only coming together to show their support for the center, but to see their friends, receive a message and enjoy the evening in a beautiful setting. The room is filled with trellises, fresh flowers and a gorgeous view to the outside — a sign of spring.”
The ELCA Outreach Center is integral to the greater Kenosha community. They care for the most vulnerable and impoverished members of the community. Each individual who walks through the door of the center receives God’s love in myriad of ways.
“The building itself offers warmth, protection and shelter,” Brookhouse said. “Sometimes it serves as just a place to sit, rest and enjoy a cup of coffee. Our staff is welcoming and treats all clients with dignity and respect. God’s love is shared through weekly Bible studies. The center’s staff can assist with job resumés and our well stocked clothing closet offers clothing as well as dishes or bedding.”
Once a week, by appointment, clients have access to legal assistance from area attorneys who donate their services. The center also provides many services for children and young adults in the community, such as summer camp, school supply distribution, Christmas gift giveaway and the Girlz Together program.
“I think that the center is important to those that are living in poverty in that we provide a safe place for them to come and get fed by the spirit and continue their journey with Christ,” Erickson said. “We also provide everyone who comes in, a way to work towards self-sufficiency through workshops, GED classes and fellowship.”
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
Here are photos sent to the Kenosha News by our readers showing us what they're doing at home to keep moving forward and pass the time during …
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.