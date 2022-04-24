ELCA Outreach Center in Kenosha plans return of annual spring fundraiser

After a two-year hiatus, the ELCA Outreach Center in Kenosha has announced its spring fundraiser is returning for an in-person event.

It will be held Thursday, May 5, at The Club at Strawberry Creek.

Two years ago, during the height of COVID-19, plans to gather at Strawberry Creek were canceled, and they held a “Dinner of the Spirit” instead. Last year, the event took place virtually.

“It’s time to get back in person,” Executive Director Karl Erickson said. “This has always been our biggest fundraiser, and it will be great to gather again. We look forward to hearing comments from people who have been instrumental to the center’s continued success and Pastor John Anderson will close out the evening in song.”

Jan Deaton, benefit organizer, said this year’s theme is “Celebrating Friends of the Center,” and will highlight some of their loyal volunteers and employees. “We have high hopes for an evening of fellowship, fun, and friendship with the ELCA Outreach Center bringing us all together.”

Money raised from the event covers general operations costs, such as programming, classes, and additional assistance for those in need. The center will also use money from the event to fund larger building updates. Organizers also hope to begin work on a prayer labyrinth in the center’s garden.

The Outreach Center, located at 6218 26th Ave, provides a number of fee services and programs for the community.

It has a free Clothing Closet, which offers people the opportunity to pick clothing items for themselves and members of their household. In addition to a wide collection of gently pre-worn items, the closet offers visitors new socks and underwear, also at zero cost.

“We have had a steady flow of clients coming to the Clothing Closet over the past year,” added Erickson. “On a slow day, we’ll see about 35 to 40 individuals come through. On our busy days, we’ll have upwards of 80 people.”

Legal assistance, GED prep classes

One of the programs that has seen continued growth at the center is its Legal Advice Service, which provides free legal assistance to individuals in Racine and Kenosha counties. Last year, volunteer lawyers helped 230 people.

“The majority of the clients had questions about family court, which could be divorce or guardianship questions,” said Erickson. “Other issues addressed were renter’s rights and eviction, child support, and small claims.”

The center also offers no-cost GED Preparation classes, taught in both Spanish and English, on Tuesday and Thursday evenings.

“Childcare has consistently been a barrier for people who want to take classes and earn their GED,” Erickson explained. “So, we formed a partnership with Kenosha Unified School District to provide no-cost care for kids while their adult is in class. It’s a game-changer for community parents.”

No-cost summer camp

“Summer camp is a happy childhood memory for so many people.” Erickson said. “We have been hosting a no-cost camp for elementary-aged community kids for years. We continue the tradition again this summer at Brass Community School.”

The center is currently hiring high school and college-aged youth to staff their summer camp. Those interested can apply at elcaoutreachcenter.org.

The center also offers two bible studies each week on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 9 a.m., and Erickson said they are open to anyone interested in attending the casual and informal discussions.

The Outreach Center began hosting the spring fundraiser in 2014.

The event ballroom for this year’s event will be decorated by the center’s planning committee with trellises, hanging baskets from longtime supporter Anton’s Greenhouse and Nursery, and fresh flowers on tables.

