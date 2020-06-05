ELCA: People are like sponges

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

When I was a child, I heard a pastor say, “People are like sponges. You can tell what is inside by what comes out when the pressure is on.” Well, the pressure is on. We have seen the news with people showing horrible traits. Here, at the ELCA Outreach Center, we have seen the very best in people.

The Outreach Center has been giving out KUSD (Kenosha Unified School District) lunches to our community. We have only been able to do so with the help of wonderful volunteers. The magic starts when the truck from Kenosha Unified arrives with the lunches and our masked heroes go to work. With friendly hellos, each person starts hauling in the lunches and puts them in their appropriate place. We count the lunches, divvy up the milk, and get ready for community members to come.

Along with the “out front” volunteers, we have a group that works behind the scenes to help us run smoothly. We have had a wonderful volunteer that has provided lunches for adults that come by. She, along with several others, have also provided masks for our community members. We have had donations of school supplies that we have given out. Our regular volunteers are bagging baby wipes from home and bringing them in so that we can hand them out with diapers. We have a retired school teacher who has been cleaning up and landscaping the grounds around the center.