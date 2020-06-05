ELCA: People are like sponges

When I was a child, I heard a pastor say, “People are like sponges. You can tell what is inside by what comes out when the pressure is on.” Well, the pressure is on. We have seen the news with people showing horrible traits. Here, at the ELCA Outreach Center, we have seen the very best in people.
The Outreach Center has been giving out KUSD (Kenosha Unified School District) lunches to our community. We have only been able to do so with the help of wonderful volunteers. The magic starts when the truck from Kenosha Unified arrives with the lunches and our masked heroes go to work. With friendly hellos, each person starts hauling in the lunches and puts them in their appropriate place. We count the lunches, divvy up the milk, and get ready for community members to come.
Along with the “out front” volunteers, we have a group that works behind the scenes to help us run smoothly. We have had a wonderful volunteer that has provided lunches for adults that come by. She, along with several others, have also provided masks for our community members. We have had donations of school supplies that we have given out. Our regular volunteers are bagging baby wipes from home and bringing them in so that we can hand them out with diapers. We have a retired school teacher who has been cleaning up and landscaping the grounds around the center.
Our volunteers consist of not only wonderful adults that are giving their time and talents, but we have a small core of youth who have been awe inspiring. These middle school, high school and college students, who have donated many hours that they could have spent any other way, have given their time and their strength to make sure our community children are fed. They have walked boxes of food to the home of a young boy who comes to get food for his family every day but cannot carry it home. These young people are smart and responsible. Even with all of their school work, some having AP loads and exams, they still come and serve. They are kind and respectful to everyone that we serve.
The people we are serving are also doing their part. One woman, on her lunch break, takes lunches to members of her congregation who cannot get to our site. Others bring neighbors, who do not have transportation, to get food for their children.
If you can tell what is inside by what comes out when the pressure is on, then I am hopeful for the future. There are so many bad stories, but in our small corner of Kenosha, we see that what is inside of people can be wonderful.
Mary Zorn is with the ELCA Urban Outreach Center, 6218 26th Ave, Kenosha.
