Elected officials’ office hours at Kenosha County Center to change temporarily

BRISTOL — The daily hours of the satellite elected officials’ office in the Kenosha County Center will change temporarily starting Tuesday.

The new office hours will be 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The change from the normal hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. is being made due to staffing constraints. The new schedule will remain in place until further notice.

Located in the Kenosha County Center at the corner of highways 45 and 50 in Bristol, the satellite office provides western county access to services from the offices of the County Clerk, Treasurer, Register of Deeds and Clerk of Circuit Court. The office number is 262-857-1845.

Regular, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily hours will remain in place in the main offices in downtown Kenosha. The Clerk, Treasurer and Register of Deeds’ offices are located in the county Administration Building, 1010 56th St., while the Clerk of Circuit Court Office is in the Courthouse, 912 56th St.

