Election day a smooth affair in Somers

SOMERS — With a strong response to absentee balloting, the number of actual voters who made it to the polls Tuesday was predictably down a bit.

But for the most part, everything ran smoothly.

Clerk/Treasurer Timothy Kitzman estimated late Tuesday afternoon that total voter turnout, including absentees, reached the 45-50 percent mark. All totaled between the village and the town, there are about 5,600 registered voters.

"Most people are understanding. They're being patient; they're following the spacing rules; they're washing," he said. "We have hand wash stations going in, coming out. We have hand sanitizer; we have wipes. We're cleaning up. The voters are washing and everything. I think it's going OK."

Kitzman, who said he had about 20 workers staffing the election, stayed prepared for everything after Monday's on-again, off-again situation surrounding the primary.

Included in the workforce Tuesday were two Wisconsin State Troopers and four members from the Wisconsin National Guard.

"The advice we got from the state was to plan on an election, so that's what we did," he said.

As for what to expect the presidential election in November?