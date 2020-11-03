Election Day busy throughout Kenosha County

“I like what he’s talking about,” she said.

Third-party voter

When it comes to voting, it’s not as simple as two candidates for Dan Hitzeman, who said he cast his ballot for Jorgensen, the Libertarian.

It comes down to being unsatisfied with the two other parties, said Hitzeman, who has voted in the presidential election since 2004. He wrote in a candidate the last two trips to the ballot box.

“I’m not even so much (in support) of the third-party candidate, but I just think there needs to be some sort of a mediator,” he said. “If nobody’s going to stand up, either Democratic or Republican, it has to come from somewhere.

“What influenced me the most the last three elections is the partisanship. I’m tired of each side playing their own side and not cooperating with their own side. There’s a lot of issues, but that probably influenced my vote the most this time.”

Darla Jackson, a Trump supporter, said she feels that Biden isn’t mentally able to handle the position, which was among a number of reasons why she cast her vote for the incumbent.