Election Day busy throughout Kenosha County

Even with record-setting numbers of absentee ballots and early in-person voting, one could have safely guessed that Tuesday’s Election Day would be busy throughout the day.
And early in the process at several Kenosha County polling places, that certainly was the case.
Steady streams of voters made their way into their designated spots in Kenosha, Pleasant Prairie and Bristol — and, as expected, brought quite the mixed bag of views when it came to not only the presidential race between Republican incumbent Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden, but to local races as well.
“This is the day,” Kenosha resident Gordon Kosidowski said outside the Kenosha Municipal Building. “I’m excited about it. I’ve been monitoring everything the last four to six months and have been looking forward to voting at the polling place. I didn’t early vote. I don’t believe in it.
“I want to put it in the machine, then you know it’s there,” Kosidowski said.
Fellow Kenoshan Mark Barrett said he had planned to vote early, but his schedule didn’t allow it, which drew him to the polls Tuesday.
“It needs to be done,” he said.
Kosidowski, who declined to say who he voted for in the presidential race, said there were a number of issues that drew him to his candidate of choice. But clearly at the top of the list is the economy, he said, especially given the current situation with the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact.
“It’s always about the economy,” Kosidowski said. “If you don’t have money in your pocket to pay your bills, everything else is secondary.
“The virus, of course, is important, but I don’t think that’s a political issue. It has been used as a football, and I don’t believe that, either. We all have to be responsible to ourselves, exercise a little common sense, and everything will work out like it’s supposed to.”
Barrett, who also wouldn’t reveal his presidential pick, said he hopes to see an end to the issues that have plagued not only the nation, but Kenosha, too, throughout most of 2020.
“All this (stuff) that’s going on right now has to stop,” Barrett said. “I know the person that should stop it. Everything, with the riots, the pandemic, everything (needs to stop). ... There’s stuff that needs to be addressed and fixed.”
Safety concerns
Prior to Tuesday’s election, there had been some safety concerns raised, both with regard to the pandemic and also rumors of possible voter intimidation.
The mayors of the state’s five largest cities addressed that issue during a Zoom press conference Monday, and from what Kosidowski could see, at least early, there was little reason for concern.
“I think they learned a valuable lesson with the riots,” he said. “I was down there the same night that there were the three shootings. I wanted to see things for myself. I’m not too concerned, not at the time of voting.
“I’m confident that Kenosha has things under control. Later on? Time will tell. I’m an older guy, but I still can take care of myself.”
‘Not a socialist’
A short distance away at the Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road, Kathy Bullock and George Collier said they both voted for Trump because they felt giving the nod to Biden would promote socialism.
“I’m not a socialist,” Bullock said. “I don’t want socialized medicine, things like that.”
Collier agreed.
“I think if Biden gets in there, he would hurt this country,” he said. “Everything is going to be socialized.”
Health care is a top priority for both, especially the rising cost of medication, Collier said.
“The cost, especially when you’re on a fixed income (is a concern),” he said. “It’s do you eat or do you get medicine?”
Both said they take the voting duty seriously and always had planned on doing it in person Tuesday.
“It’s an honor and a privilege to be able to vote,” Bullock said. “I hope it counts.”
Pleasant Prairie
Voters who visited the Pleasant Prairie Village Hall, 9915 39th Ave., offered a mixed perspective as well after they cast their ballot. In fact, each of the three who spoke voted for Biden, Trump and Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgensen.
For resident Diane White, the chance to cast her vote for Biden in person Tuesday gave her a sense of community, she said. Seeing her fellow residents flock to the polls was a satisfying piece to the overall puzzle.
“I think it’s exciting to do it today, because there’s just a camaraderie of everybody coming out and getting together,” White said. “It’s inspirational. I like putting the (ballot) in the machine. It gives me confidence that it’s counted.”
Support Local Journalism
Health care is a top issue for White, who said she will be retiring soon and knows she’ll soon need reliable insurance coverage. The environment is another issue that looms large, she said.
Like all who spoke to the News on Tuesday, White didn’t feel any need for concern regarding safety, either from the pandemic or otherwise. Every polling place continued to stress social distancing and required masks.
“I feel pretty good in Pleasant Prairie,” she said. “We’ve been very fortunate here. I was very sad about what happened in Kenosha will all the rioting and stuff, but I still feel very comfortable with our police force and everyone we have working together. We have a really good community environment here.”
White said she cast her ballot for Biden, namely because the policies he supports are in line with the needs of people in her age group.
“I like what he’s talking about,” she said.
Third-party voter
When it comes to voting, it’s not as simple as two candidates for Dan Hitzeman, who said he cast his ballot for Jorgensen, the Libertarian.
It comes down to being unsatisfied with the two other parties, said Hitzeman, who has voted in the presidential election since 2004. He wrote in a candidate the last two trips to the ballot box.
“I’m not even so much (in support) of the third-party candidate, but I just think there needs to be some sort of a mediator,” he said. “If nobody’s going to stand up, either Democratic or Republican, it has to come from somewhere.
“What influenced me the most the last three elections is the partisanship. I’m tired of each side playing their own side and not cooperating with their own side. There’s a lot of issues, but that probably influenced my vote the most this time.”
Darla Jackson, a Trump supporter, said she feels that Biden isn’t mentally able to handle the position, which was among a number of reasons why she cast her vote for the incumbent.
“I have the news on 24 hours a day, and I’ve seen so many things from Biden,” Jackson said. “The man obviously is not all there, senile, one or the other. He’s not all there. So, obviously, Democrats are not running him because they know he’s not all there.
“So who is really running it? The news and the ones that want to back and take the tariffs off China and put all these factories back to China or India?”
Jackson said she’s been drawn to Trump because he’s not a career politician.
“You usually know where he stands, because he tells you,” she said. “The other ones sure don’t.”
Bristol
As the lunch hour approached, the line at the Bristol Village Hall, 19801 83rd St., extended outside, but voters there seemed to be moving through the process fairly quickly.
Inside the hall, staff said most of the village’s registered voters would head their throughout the day, even though a second polling site exists as well.
For resident Kevin Peterson, casting his ballot in person didn’t have any special meaning.
Peterson, who voted for Trump, said he’s concerned the country may be losing its identity.
“I want to keep America, America,” he said. “This is a crazy time. Nobody knows what’s going on and who is behind it all. I hope we make it through. I’m a veteran. I love my country, and I hope it stays this way.”
Peterson, who said he served in the Vietnam Era with the United States Army, added that he believes Trump is ready for another term.
“I just trust what’s going on,” he said.
Voting in person was the draw for Laurie Reidenbach, who spoke on the way to her car after she cast her ballot.
“It’s been a great day to be here,” she said.
Three key issues drove Reidenbach to pick her candidate, which she declined to reveal.
“Protection of our law enforcement, making sure we all have a choice in this country and that we’re not taxed to death (are the big issues),” she said.
Marilyn Simons, an art teacher in Illinois, said she’s also concerned with taxes and health care. She declined to reveal who she voted for.
“Those are two big issues,” she said. “Equality is super important (also).”
Healing from a tough 2020 is something Simons still has hope for, especially given she works with young children who already have expressed their concerns for the future.
“I sure hope so for the future of my students,” she said. “One of my students during his free draw made a piece of artwork that was really quite memorable because it was on his head, in his heart, and he just made it in his art work. How many kids are not only trying to learn but feeling this, too, because of the stress across the country?”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.