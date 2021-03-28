 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Election endorsement letter deadline is Monday
View Comments
About Election letters

Election endorsement letter deadline is Monday

{{featured_button_text}}
Election logo 2021

The deadline for endorsement letters for the April 6 election is Monday, March 29. Endorsement letters are defined as those that specifically advocate voting for a particular candidate or cause. Endorsement letters will be accepted for a fee of $10 for up to 275 words. The fee helps cover costs of the additional workload election letters require. Submit election letters to vop@kenoshanews.com. The deadline allows time for processing and securing payment. Election and campaign letters will run through Sunday, April 4.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert