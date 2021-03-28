The deadline for endorsement letters for the April 6 election is Monday, March 29. Endorsement letters are defined as those that specifically advocate voting for a particular candidate or cause. Endorsement letters will be accepted for a fee of $10 for up to 275 words. The fee helps cover costs of the additional workload election letters require. Submit election letters to vop@kenoshanews.com. The deadline allows time for processing and securing payment. Election and campaign letters will run through Sunday, April 4.
Election endorsement letter deadline is Monday
