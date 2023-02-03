An error by the Kenosha Unified School District in posting the length of a school board member’s term in office has the district ready to declare his seat vacant in April. KUSD will then pursue a one-year appointment before a two-year term election in 2024.

The error also has the seated board member upset about how the process has been handled.

The issue came to light, district officials said, when the Wisconsin Elections Commission contacted Kenosha Unified on Jan. 24. WEC had concerns about how the school district handled the seat vacated by Dan Wade, who had been re-elected to the board in April 2020.

After Wade resigned in 2021, his seat was filled by Atifa Robinson, who was appointed July 1, 2021, in accordance with local school board policy. The district was then required to hold an election in April 2022 to fill the remainder of Wade’s term. That election was conducted, but the seat was inadvertently listed as a three-year term at that time, rather than the one-year term that remained on the seat’s original 2020-23 cycle.

The election notice should have indicated that there were three board seats up for election. The two candidates receiving the highest vote totals should have been named to three-year terms expiring in April 2025 with the candidate receiving the third-highest vote total to be named to the remaining one-year term of Wade’s seat, which was set to expire April 2023.

Eric Meadows received the third-highest vote total of those elected to the board in the 2022 spring election, thus the seat occupied by Meadows is set to expire in April this year.

Due to the timing of elections commission’s discovery, district officials said there is not enough time to meaningfully provide notice to both the public and the Kenosha County Clerk of another three-year board vacancy for the coming April 2023 election.

“To say that I am shocked and disappointed in reaction to KUSD’s effort to force me out of my role as an elected school board member is an understatement,” Meadows said. “In both June of 2021 and November of 2021, nearly two years ago, KUSD made errors in public notices that have resulted in the situation we are facing today. Due to multiple human errors, the results of an important election are being changed long after the fact.”

The school board discussed the issue with legal counsel in executive session on Jan. 31.

To put the district back on its proper three-year cycle and address the discrepancy, the School Board decided to declare a vacancy in Meadows’ seat effective April 24, 2023. In compliance with district policy, the board will conduct interviews and make an appointment for the newly created vacancy for a one-year term ending in April 2024.

The appointment will be made by remaining members of the board in accordance with state law and the district policy. The full policy can be found online at kusd.edu/board-education/school-board-policy/.

Meadows pointed out there was no vote made by the Wisconsin Elections Commission, or the school board on how to proceed.

“The electors of the Kenosha Unified School District should be concerned that no due process has taken place to arrive at the prescribed solution they published to correct their own egregious actions that led to this challenging situation,” Meadows said. “To my knowledge, there was not a vote taken by members of the Wisconsin Elections Commission nor by the Kenosha Unified School Board on how to proceed in a way that not only best follows the law, but also — most importantly — prioritizes the intent of the voters.

“I am simply being asked to yield to the opinion of the (school) district’s attorney, and was denied the right to legal representation of my own prior to the publication of Kenosha Unified’s plan of action,” he said.

Meadows can apply for the vacancy along with other members of the public. He has not yet indicated whether or not he will apply for the one-year appointment.

After naming a person to fill the vacancy for one year, the 2024 spring election ballot will include an election for the remaining two years of the seat that should have been noticed and filled in the April 2023 election. That election will include the other three seats on the three-year cycle up for election, which are currently held by Todd Battle, Mary Modder and Todd Price.

Individuals interested in filling the vacancy for one year must live in Kenosha, Pleasant Prairie or Somers and must submit a letter of interest no later than noon on Feb. 15, 2023.

Letters should be mailed to the Educational Support Center, ATTN: Stacy Schroeder, 3600 52nd St., Kenosha, WI 53144. Letters also can be sent via fax to 262-359-7672 or email to sschroed@kusd.edu, or may be dropped off in person at the Educational Support Center, 3600 52nd Street., between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The names of those interested in filling the vacancy will be released by the end of day on Feb. 15, and a special board meeting will be scheduled within 10 days of that release. During that meeting, individuals interested in filling the vacancy will be interviewed by board members with a selection taking place that same evening. That date is to be determined and will be announced to the public.

“I will continue to fulfill my responsibilities on the board to the best of my ability for as long as I can, while simultaneously seeking to find a resolution to restore the election results that the community expected,” Meadows said.