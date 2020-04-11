Election results won't be immediate on Monday

The voting in Wisconsin’s spring election and presidential primary is over.
The counting of those votes, both in-person and absentee, may take more time than people might think.
The results of the April 7 spring election won’t be announced at 4 p.m. on Monday, but that’s when the counting process actually will begin across Wisconsin.
Local clerks have have been guarding ballots for days since Wisconsin’s messy presidential primary election ended for voters last Tuesday, awaiting Monday’s deadline before counting can begin.
Clerks usually would have begun counting as soon as polls closed on election night, rushing to get their numbers to county clerks. Instead, the fight in court over whether to hold the election during the coronavirus crisis resulted in a judge’s order that ballots can’t be counted until Monday afternoon.
“County clerks, municipal clerks, election inspectors and poll workers are under a federal court order that we are in no way to tabulate or release any results until after 4 p.m. on Monday,” the Wisconsin Election Commission indicated late Friday afternoon.
“It also should be noted that we do not have any of the vote results (thus far), because we have complied with the federal court order,” Kenosha County Clerk Regi Bachochin said. “The municipal clerks are following the guidance procedure set forth by the Wisconsin Election Commission.”
All tabulation will take place during the municipal Board of Canvassers meeting following the extended absentee ballot return deadline of 4 p.m. Monday.
All municipalities are required to compile and transmit election results for the April 7 election after Monday’s absentee ballot return deadline. Once those unofficial results have been compiled, they should be sent to the county as if it were election night.
As on election night, municipal clerks must transmit returns to the county clerk within two hours of tabulation and county clerks must post returns on the county website within two hours of receipt from the municipality.
The county will not begin to receive the unofficial results until sometime after 5p.m. Monday. “They will be posted to the county website as soon as we receive them,” Bachochin said.
State election officials have warned clerks to safeguard their ballots and voting machines to ensure there’s no tampering that could call results into question. Clerks have responded by placing ballots in sealed bags, locking them in safes, closets and offices, and doing the same with voting machines that hold electronic data.
