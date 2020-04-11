Election results won't be immediate on Monday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The voting in Wisconsin’s spring election and presidential primary is over.

The counting of those votes, both in-person and absentee, may take more time than people might think.

The results of the April 7 spring election won’t be announced at 4 p.m. on Monday, but that’s when the counting process actually will begin across Wisconsin.

Local clerks have have been guarding ballots for days since Wisconsin’s messy presidential primary election ended for voters last Tuesday, awaiting Monday’s deadline before counting can begin.

Clerks usually would have begun counting as soon as polls closed on election night, rushing to get their numbers to county clerks. Instead, the fight in court over whether to hold the election during the coronavirus crisis resulted in a judge’s order that ballots can’t be counted until Monday afternoon.

“County clerks, municipal clerks, election inspectors and poll workers are under a federal court order that we are in no way to tabulate or release any results until after 4 p.m. on Monday,” the Wisconsin Election Commission indicated late Friday afternoon.