Kenosha, Pleasant Prairie and Somers voters will decide between two candidates in a Kenosha Unified School Board race during Tuesday's spring election.

Incumbent Yolanda Adams and candidate Lamar Madison are running for the position, for a three-year term.

Adams is a longtime resident of Kenosha, after her family moved from San Antonio, Texas, when she was 2 years old. She has three children, all of whom attended Kenosha Unified schools, along with grandchildren who attend Kenosha Unified schools.

Adams was elected to the board in 2020, and previously served on the board in the early 2000s. She returned to serve in 2019 as an appointed member to finish the final year of then-board member Gary Kunich.

Adams graduated from Gateway Technical College with an Associate of Applied Science in accounting, and Carthage College with a Bachelor of Science in accounting. She held jobs at American Motors, Commonwealth Edison and Great Lakes Naval Base as an executive secretary. She also worked as a Senior Accountant at Outboard Marine Corporation and SER Jobs for Progress, and was the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Urban League of Racine and Kenosha, Inc.

Adams has served the community in various organizations including the Wisconsin League of United Latin American Citizens, American Association of University Women and the Rotary Club of Kenosha, among several others.

Madison is a Columbus, Miss., native and a senior training and compliance manager for Takeda Pharmaceutical. He is also a a Major in the U.S. Army Reserves. He graduated from the University of South Florida with a degree in Political Science. He also holds a master's degree in Business Organizational Security Management from Webster University.

Madison and his wife, Ledi, have three children, two of which are school-aged and attend Nash Elementary School. He has previously worked as a police chief, director of emergency services for the military and as a warden at Guantanamo Bay. Madison received military commendation awards throughout his career.

What is the most important issue?

Adams: I believe it's the declining enrollment, as we've been talking about it for at least three years now. We know that it's not going to improve (and) we're going to continue to see a decline. There are multiple factors for that. We're still recovering from the loss of students from the pandemic. We had some enrollment losses there. But the decline in the birth rate is happening everywhere in the country, so it's not expected to improve. It's consistent with the continued slide in the state birth rate, so we're not alone in this. It's predicted to continue for at least another five years. We have budget concerns over this decline, because it affects our budget so much, and the way the state formula is, we have about $440,000 less per-pupil aid to work with. To me, as a fiscal person with a fiscal background, my major concern is the next school year budget and how we are going to balance that. Our expenditures are going to be more than the revenue, which means you usually cut expenses, so that, to me, is the major concern.

Madison: I would say the thing that is most affecting school systems is the misappropriation of funds, like mishandling the budget, which causes us to be in debt ... Nothing else matters until we get a handle in the system responsible with the money that we get. So I would say budget issues is the number one thing. This is a self inflicted wound. It's not about being fully funded. I would say, 2010, was when we had the most students, like 23,000, then from there it started to decline. Around year three of the decline, you should have started projecting what changes needed to be made to stop the bleeding in our schools. Nothing was done up until the last minute when we didn't have a choice. Now we have to take dramatic measures to correct it, So short of a bailout from the state, we have to make some real tough decisions going forward. A lot of things are important, but without funding, we don't have a school.

Why are you running?

Adams: In light of the fiscal cliff and the fiscal concerns, I think we need to have some board members who truly understand budgeting. I think I bring that to the board. Other School Board members all have something unique that they bring to the board. I think, for me, it's my fiscal experience and my accountability, as it really relates to finances.

Madison: When the whole COVID-19 policies came out, that opened my eyes a lot. It showed me how much power the School Board actually has concerning educating kids, the budget (and) who gets hired (and) who gets fired. Before, most people didn't really pay attention to a School Board race and like a lot of times they went unchallenged and no one really cared about it. But once COVID hit parents started seeing what was going on in the school system and started mistrusting them. So that's when I was like, "You know what, I have to get involved and start being part of the solution and stop being part of the problem."

If elected, what will you strive to get accomplished?

Adams: One of the things is we know that we need to retain our teachers, and so recruitment, hiring and retention are what I hope to accomplish. Teachers are leaving for numerous reasons. I hope to develop a plan that will help us find teachers to come to our district and to keep them and, furthermore, to diversify our district as it relates to ethnic diversity. We need to bring more teachers who are qualified, no doubt, but that are able to represent the students of color that are in our district, and that's a high percent. So I think we need to recruit all teachers, but particularly teachers of color to our district. We are working on that plan... We set a goal, (and) one of our goals was t have an "effective engaged workforce," so we did say by June of 2023 that we will identify the strategies to increase the diversity by 5% by June of 2026. So in three years, we want we want to accomplish this goal.

Madison: I think the first thing I have to do is get my hand around the budget and make sure we are solvent. Secondly, I would try to make Kenosha Unified a place where people want to send their kids to school. Right now a lot of parents are opting out, because it's not a place that people want to send their kids. I forget the exact rank, but we rank in the bottom 50%. And even within the bottom 50% we're still at the bottom of that. Even though we have low birth rates, we still have more people leaving the school system than coming in. You have to ask yourself, why are they doing that?

Anything you would like to add?

Adams: There's been a lot of talk about why we are meeting virtually. I want people to know that the board and I like to have an in-person meeting, and we're not trying to silence anybody. But the meetings were changed from in-person to virtual due to safety concerns, and that was the only reason why. If we see that we're having disruptions where we're not able to conduct an orderly meeting, and then we have board members or citizens that come for citizens' comments and they don't feel safe walking back to their cars, that's a safety concern.

Madison: If people really want change, we have had the same people cycle in and out of the board for years. These are the same people that got us in this mess, and I think you need new people on the board to get us out. They've had anywhere from 10 to 15 years to fix this problem. And again, some of the same people have been cycling in and out of the the board. And it's gotten worse: costs have gone up and grades have gone down, and there's a huge gap... You don't have to be a teacher or educator to fix the issues that are going on in our schools.