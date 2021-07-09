Elections complaint filed in May in holding pattern

The outcome of a complaint filed in May with the Wisconsin Elections Commission on behalf of six Kenosha residents remains in a holding pattern.
A spokesperson with the commission said Wednesday that all the documents in response to the complaint have been filed, and now it’s in the hands of an outside counsel to review everything and make a recommendation.
The Elections Commission consists of six members, the spokesman said. If two or more want a hearing held, that would be scheduled and happen in an open, public forum at a later date.
If less than two wish for a hearing to be held, the decision will be rendered and also made public through the commission’s website.
The Amistad Project, a national conservative legal organization that calls itself the “leading election integrity watchdog,” on May 3 filed the complaint in Kenosha, and to date, have filed similar complaints on behalf of residents in Green Bay, Racine, Madison and Milwaukee.
There has been no resolution to date in any of the five complaints that have been filed.
Grants at issue
At the heart of the issue is $6.32 million in grants that were awarded prior to the 2020 presidential election by the Center for Tech and Civic Life. Kenosha received $657,000, according to a press release issued by The Amistad Project, which also stated the city received $10,000 as an “enticement” to join the other four cities in requesting funds.
Grant funds were received by 218 Wisconsin municipalities, both rural and urban, and both conservative and liberal, according to a filing made with the commission by the city.
Named in the Kenosha complaint are residents Brian Thomas and Tamara Weber, along with fellow residents and former poll workers Matt Augustine, Mary Magdalen Moser and Pam Mundling, and former Kenosha Alderman Kevin Mathewson.
The mayors of all five cities, including Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian, and Meagan Wolfe, administrator for the Wisconsin Elections Commission, are named as respondents.
City responds
In a document filed with the commission June 15, Assistant City Attorney Bryan Charbogian made a motion to dismiss the complaint against Antaramian and City Clerk/Treasurer Matt Krauter.
The motion asks the commission to dismiss, “based upon its untimeliness, failure to state probable cause, that it asks the (commission) to exceed its statutory authority, and as it functionally asks the (commission) to write new election laws without legislative approval, rather than administering election laws.”
An additional filing made with the commission states that claims of fraud around the election have “already been rejected by numerous decisions by federal courts across the country.”
The filing also states the complainants are asking the commission to become the first authority in the nation to invalidate a municipality’s acceptance of grant funding to help defray the costs of safely holding an election during a pandemic.
There has been no case law cited by the complainants to show that a city may not accept outside funds in order to provide a safer election, the filing on behalf of the city states.
As to the timeliness issue, the filing by the city states the complaint centers around the acceptance and use of grant funds from CTCL in the summer of 2020, but the complainants waited until May 2021 to file the complaint.
“Complainants cannot assert in good faith that they ‘promptly’ filed the complaint,” the filing states. “Further, the complainants reasonably should have consulted the plethora of federal decisions upholding the acceptance of CTCL grant funds, especially since their counsel brought many of those cases.”
The filing also notes that a similar action against all five cities was brought in the Eastern District of Wisconsin, which was dismissed in its entirety “after the judge determined that the plaintiffs were not likely to succeed on the merits.” The federal case against Kenosha was dismissed in January, the filing states.
Antaramian shouldn’t have been included in the complaint, the city’s filing states, because the commission only has the authority to hear complaints when they are against an election official, who is defined as “an individual who is charged with any duties relating to the conduct of an election.”
Under Wisconsin state statutes, mayors have no formal role in a Presidential election, the filing states.
