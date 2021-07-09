Elections complaint filed in May in holding pattern

The filing also states the complainants are asking the commission to become the first authority in the nation to invalidate a municipality’s acceptance of grant funding to help defray the costs of safely holding an election during a pandemic.

There has been no case law cited by the complainants to show that a city may not accept outside funds in order to provide a safer election, the filing on behalf of the city states.

As to the timeliness issue, the filing by the city states the complaint centers around the acceptance and use of grant funds from CTCL in the summer of 2020, but the complainants waited until May 2021 to file the complaint.

“Complainants cannot assert in good faith that they ‘promptly’ filed the complaint,” the filing states. “Further, the complainants reasonably should have consulted the plethora of federal decisions upholding the acceptance of CTCL grant funds, especially since their counsel brought many of those cases.”

The filing also notes that a similar action against all five cities was brought in the Eastern District of Wisconsin, which was dismissed in its entirety “after the judge determined that the plaintiffs were not likely to succeed on the merits.” The federal case against Kenosha was dismissed in January, the filing states.