Electors approve Wheatland Center School levy decrease

WHEATLAND — The Wheatland Center School tax levy is projected to decrease for the seventh time in eight consecutive years, District Administrator Marty McGinley reported at the annual budget hearing Wednesday night.

“Due to excellent fiscal management by the board, and expertise from Wendy Paneitz, director of business services, Wheatland will be reducing the overall tax levy again,” McGinley said. “This trend has been made possible through open enrollment revenue and sound planning.”

Electors at the meeting approved the tax levy at the meeting. The levy, which is tentative until certified in November, is set to decrease $2,321, from $3,720,734 in support of the 2020-21 school year, to $3,718,413 this year. Of the total levy, $2,871,679, will be used for day-to-day general fund expenses, $776,734 will cover referendum debt, and $70,000 will go to the Community Service fund.

The corresponding mill rate is estimated to be $6.83 per $1,000 of property value. This puts the Wheatland Center School portion of the tax bill on a $300,000 property at $2,049.

