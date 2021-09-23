Electors approve Wheatland Center School levy decrease

WHEATLAND — The Wheatland Center School tax levy is projected to decrease for the seventh time in eight consecutive years, District Administrator Marty McGinley reported at the annual budget hearing Wednesday night.
“Due to excellent fiscal management by the board, and expertise from Wendy Paneitz, director of business services, Wheatland will be reducing the overall tax levy again,” McGinley said. “This trend has been made possible through open enrollment revenue and sound planning.”
Electors at the meeting approved the tax levy at the meeting. The levy, which is tentative until certified in November, is set to decrease $2,321, from $3,720,734 in support of the 2020-21 school year, to $3,718,413 this year. Of the total levy, $2,871,679, will be used for day-to-day general fund expenses, $776,734 will cover referendum debt, and $70,000 will go to the Community Service fund.
The corresponding mill rate is estimated to be $6.83 per $1,000 of property value. This puts the Wheatland Center School portion of the tax bill on a $300,000 property at $2,049.
The levy supports a $143,411, or 1.9 percent, increase in expenditures, from $7,381,985 during the 2020-21 school year to $7,525,396 this year. McGinley said the district was also able to increase the referendum debt payment by $192,000, allowing for future defeasance and added $200,000 to a facilities improvement fund.
Fiscal health ‘never better’McGinley said the only time the levy has increased during the last eight years was due to a voter-approved facility referendum.
“In addition, during the last four years of the operating referendum, the district was able to under-levy in two of those years, add to the facility fund, increase payments to debt service, and maintain a strong fund balance to avoid short term borrowing,” McGinley said. “The fiscal health of the district has never been better as we enter the final year of the operating referendum.”
As a result, McGinley said the amount requested in the next operating referendum will likely be less and there will be no additional tax impact to residents. Another referendum is being eyed due to several factors, including no increase in the per pupil revenue limit or per pupil categorical aid to Wheatland under the 2021-23 biennial state budget.
State aid to the district is expected to decrease $7,021, from $2,465,404 for the 2020-21 school year to $2,458,383 for 2021-22.
