Electronic recycling available for Kenosha County residents Oct. 9

GreenLight E Recycling, LLC of Racine will offer free electronic disposal for Kenosha County residents this month.

The recycling event takes place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Oct. 9, 2021 at the Kenosha Water Utility, 4401 Green Bay Road, according to a City of Kenosha news release. GreenLight E Recycling, LLC is a Green MasterCertified recycling center and works to ensure scrap materials are sent to the proper recycling facilities and diverted from landfills.

Residents participating in the program should drive up for curbside service to drop off microwaves, Freon appliances, all electronic components and parts and items containing a battery or a motor.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Examples of other acceptable items for recycling include: desktop personal computers, network servers, laptops, LCD monitors, printers, scanners, keyboards, copiers, FAX machines, cable and wiring connectors and adapters and their components, CDs, floppy/encased diskettes, phone systems, UPS devices and cell phones. Metal office furniture also is accepted.

CRT and tube televisions and fluorescent light bulbs will not be collected, city officials said.