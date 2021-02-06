Eleven teams carve creations out of snow in Lake Geneva's Winterfest

LAKE GENEVA — Eleven teams from across the country competed in the 2021 U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship during Lake Geneva’s Winterfest.
Each three-person team had three days to complete their entry. Sculpting concluded Saturday, at 11 a.m.
The ice sculpting teams included:
Three teams from Wisconsin: Snowblind’s “Tribal Dance” will show two Native Americans in a ceremonial dance. The COVID-19 pandemic is the subject of the other two sculptures — “Inoculation,” by Sculptora Borealis; and “Covid Criminal,” by Snow Cronies Too.
Three teams from Illinois: Cave People From Space will carve out “The Like-Ness Monster,” Band of Misfit Boys take on “Fowl Play” and The Windy City Snowmen pay tribute to a sculpture once commissioned by architect Frank Lloyd Wright with “2020.”
Iowa: The Driftless Snow Sculptors will construct the aquatically-themed, eco-conscious “Fantasy Reef.”
Michigan: The Loafers seek to challenge their abilities with “Bird in Hand,” in which a bird sits atop a human hand.
Colorado: Team Merc is going with “Daryl,” a.k.a. Bigfoot. “He has come out of quarantine and is trying to make 2021 the best ever,” the site states.