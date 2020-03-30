Elsie Mae's garners awards, but loses one of its biggest promotions

Hope Caette, of Kenosha, finished third with a blackberry lemon creation in the beginners category.

Rafael Gonzalez, of Kenosha, placed second in the professional division competition for the most creative doughnut with his DonChuhePie Que?, a churro doughnut pie topped with roasted meringue and drizzled caramel.

The Pi Day that wasn't

Owner Kelly Deem was looking forward to celebrating with customers during its annual festive March 14, Pi Day math day of events. Featuring pie-eating contests and several other activities that had been added because the date fell on a Saturday, it was to be exceptionally special.

However, this year's event never happened. Two days before the special day, Deem learned that Kenosha County had just declared a state of emergency because of the ever-expanding crisis created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This was devasting for our shop," she explained. "It feels like Christmas has been canceled. This is a time when our customers and our staff come together to celebrate what we are truly passionate about: pie. Pi Day is an exceptional holiday because it's all about the fun with no added stress that comes with other holidays."