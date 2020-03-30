Elsie Mae's garners awards, but loses one of its biggest promotions

Mid-March was supposed to have been one of the best times for Elsie Mae’s Canning & Pies, the downtown Kenosha pie shop that’s gained national attention for its creative desserts.
However, the mood may have felt as if it was a bit of the best and a great deal of the worst of times for the shop at 5819 Sixth Ave. Earlier in the month, Elsie Mae’s sliced up the competition, winning several awards in the Midwest Baking Competition at the Midwest Foodservice Expo in Milwaukee.
At the Midwest Feedservice Expo, Elsie Mae’s received the Tamara Mugerauer Legacy of Service Award in honor of outstanding commitment and dedication to serving others and its community. Deem and her crew also won several other awards, including Best in Show for a Posey pie, a chocolate hazelnut creation inspired by a summer staff employee. Additionally, it also won awards for Banoffee, an English dessert, and awards for blueberry and southern peach pies. Deem said she is especially proud of awards won by some staff members who entered the competition for the first time, including Megan Balli, a Tremper High School student who won first place in the student category for a cranberry orange pie. Hope Caette, of Kenosha, finished third with a blackberry lemon creation in the beginners category. Rafael Gonzalez, of Kenosha, placed second in the professional division competition for the most creative doughnut with his DonChuhePie Que?, a churro doughnut pie topped with roasted meringue and drizzled caramel.
The Pi Day that wasn’t
Owner Kelly Deem was looking forward to celebrating with customers during its annual festive March 14, Pi Day math day of events. Featuring pie-eating contests and several other activities that had been added because the date fell on a Saturday, it was to be exceptionally special.
However, this year’s event never happened. Two days before the special day, Deem learned that Kenosha County had just declared a state of emergency because of the ever-expanding crisis created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This was devasting for our shop,” she explained. “It feels like Christmas has been canceled. This is a time when our customers and our staff come together to celebrate what we are truly passionate about: pie. Pi Day is an exceptional holiday because it’s all about the fun with no added stress that comes with other holidays.”
As the impact of the coronavirus spreads throughout the state and nation, many businesses have had to close their doors if they are considered non-essential. However, grocery stores, convenience stores marketing food and essential items and foodservice operations can remain open.
An essential treat
Aren’t pies and desserts essential?
Deem, a saavy small business owner who has grown her pie shop to be named as one of the best shops in the U.S. by 24/7 Wall Street, went back to some basics. Elseie Mae’s is classified as a licensed grocery store.
In response to the coronavirus and to help customers, Elsie Mae’s has added more merchandise and once again is offering farm fresh eggs, fresh baked bread and other locally-sourced food items for pickup and delivery.
“We are committed to our community,” Deem said.
She noted that through the coronavirus crisis she and her staff of eight will continue to maintain the standards that the community has grown to appreciate.
With distribution points in Chicago and throughout Cook and Lake counties in Illinois and as far north as Milwaukee, Elsie Mae’s is making deliveries to customers who have grown to love its desserts and other products such as jams and jellies and even specially blended bloody mary mix.
SAFER AT HOME
ALICE'S BIRTHDAY3.jpg
ALICE'S BIRTHDAY4.jpg
ALICE'S BIRTHDAY5.jpg
ALICE'S BIRTHDAY6.jpg
ALICE'S BIRTHDAY2.jpeg
ALICE'S BIRTHDAY1.jpeg
CITY COUNCIL MEETING
CITY COUNCIL MEETING
BUSY PETS
FRANK'S DINER
SHARING CENTER
SHARING CENTER
SHARING CENTER
SHARING CENTER
SHARING CENTER
DR. SUE
TOM TERWALL
TOM TERWALL
TOM TERWALL
St. Joseph pic 2
St. Joseph pic 1
Absentee voting in Pleasant Prairie
Evers ordering nonessential Wisconsin businesses closed
Pressure mounts on Evers to delay Wisconsin spring election
HOME EXPLOSION - neighbors help
EXPLOSION2 3-22-20 ALBERTS.jpg
EXPLOSION5 PAPPE.jpg
EXPLOSION4 PAPPE.jpg
HOUSE EXPLOSION
HOUSE EXPLOSION
HOUSE EXPLOSION
Yule house 2.JPG
Randy author pic
Randy columnist
Randy and siblings
Randy and parents
Randy and paper
star center 2.jpg
star center 1.jpg
4 Generations.jpg
Vietnam veterans donate to Shalom Center
NEW HOUSING
NEW HOUSING
NEW HOUSING
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.