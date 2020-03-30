Elsie Mae's garners awards, but loses one of its biggest promotions

However, the mood may have felt as if it was a bit of the best and a great deal of the worst of times for the shop at 5819 Sixth Ave. Earlier in the month, Elsie Mae’s sliced up the competition, winning several awards in the Midwest Baking Competition at the Midwest Foodservice Expo in Milwaukee.

At the Midwest Feedservice Expo, Elsie Mae’s received the Tamara Mugerauer Legacy of Service Award in honor of outstanding commitment and dedication to serving others and its community. Deem and her crew also won several other awards, including Best in Show for a Posey pie, a chocolate hazelnut creation inspired by a summer staff employee. Additionally, it also won awards for Banoffee, an English dessert, and awards for blueberry and southern peach pies. Deem said she is especially proud of awards won by some staff members who entered the competition for the first time, including Megan Balli, a Tremper High School student who won first place in the student category for a cranberry orange pie. Hope Caette, of Kenosha, finished third with a blackberry lemon creation in the beginners category. Rafael Gonzalez, of Kenosha, placed second in the professional division competition for the most creative doughnut with his DonChuhePie Que?, a churro doughnut pie topped with roasted meringue and drizzled caramel.