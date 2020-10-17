Elsie Mae's has popped up in Harborside neighborhood

Elsie Mae’s award winning pies can now be purchased from their pop-up red trailer in the Harborside neighborhood where customers can also order their holiday treats through the end of the year.

Kelly Deem and her husband James have temporarily relocated their operation to a trailer in the parking lot between Capt. Mike’s Beer & Burger Bar, 5118 Sixth Ave. and Copy Center, 5036 Sixth Ave. They will continue to operate at that location on weekends until the end of the year.

“We will be there Fridays and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. In November there will be additional days and times,” she said.

The cooking and baking will be done in a commercial kitchen at Peter Sciortino’s Bakery in Milwaukee.

Deem is no stranger to pop-ups. She started her business several years ago as a vendor at the Kenosha HarborMarket, where she became recognized for her specialty baked goods and locally grown food ingredients from area farmers.

Deem said she is looking for a permanent business location in downtown Kenosha and hopes to be in one sometime early next year. Elsie Mae’s lost its lease a month ago.