Elsie Mae's has popped up in Harborside neighborhood

Elsie Mae’s award winning pies can now be purchased from their pop-up red trailer in the Harborside neighborhood where customers can also order their holiday treats through the end of the year.
Kelly Deem and her husband James have temporarily relocated their operation to a trailer in the parking lot between Capt. Mike’s Beer & Burger Bar, 5118 Sixth Ave. and Copy Center, 5036 Sixth Ave. They will continue to operate at that location on weekends until the end of the year.
“We will be there Fridays and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. In November there will be additional days and times,” she said.
The cooking and baking will be done in a commercial kitchen at Peter Sciortino’s Bakery in Milwaukee.
Deem is no stranger to pop-ups. She started her business several years ago as a vendor at the Kenosha HarborMarket, where she became recognized for her specialty baked goods and locally grown food ingredients from area farmers.
Deem said she is looking for a permanent business location in downtown Kenosha and hopes to be in one sometime early next year. Elsie Mae’s lost its lease a month ago.
She said she wants to stay in downtown Kenosha where Elsie Mae’s has built a clientele and attracted tourists as a destination for food items activities such as a toddler pie eating contest and many other events.
“Kenosha is our home and we are doing all we can to find our forever home here,” Deem said.
Elsie Mae’s has earned nationwide recognition for its pies and baked goods. Customers can learn more about how to order their holiday treats by going to Elsie Mae’s Facebook page.
cream puffs sign
cream puffs blue tent team.jpg
cream puffs boxes to go.jpg
cream puffs driving thru.jpg
cream puffs Fairest of the Fair.jpg
cream puffs filling an order.jpg
cream puffs team members.jpg
cream puffs tent team.jpg
cream puffs Tim Gill.jpg
cream puffs traffic sign.jpg
Cravin D Cream Puff bobblehead.jpg
State Fair Blue Ribbon Brownie.jpg
State Fair Cream Puff overhead.jpg
StateFair_CreamPuffCloseUP
State Fair Creams Puffs in box.jpg
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.