Emergency crews called report of pedestrian struck by semi in Kenosha

Rescue crews have been being called to the 4700 block of 52nd Avenue for a pedestrian struck by a semi.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Initial law enforcement traffic indicates there may be an individual pinned under the vehicle.
No additional details were immediately available.
This story is ongoing. Check back for updates as available.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Deneen Smith
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today