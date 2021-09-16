 Skip to main content
Emergency crews called report of pedestrian struck by semi in Kenosha
Emergency crews called report of pedestrian struck by semi in Kenosha

Rescue crews have been being called to the 4700 block of 52nd Avenue for a pedestrian struck by a semi.

Initial law enforcement traffic indicates there may be an individual pinned under the vehicle.

No additional details were immediately available.

This story is ongoing. Check back for updates as available.

