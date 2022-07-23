Emergency crews respond to Lake Michigan for multiple water calls, no one hurt

Kenosha police, fire units, including the dive team responded to the Lake Michigan shore after 3 p.m. Saturday to what turned out to be multiple unrelated calls of individuals in the water.

The first call involved two kids who were about 10 years old out on a paddle board unable to get back to the shore around 350 Kennedy Drive. They eventually were safely out of the water.

Around the same time, emergency dispatch routed en route emergency responders to a second call of two kids with floating on in the water who also reportedly were unable to get back to shore. That call came from the 4700 block of Simmons Island, and those kids were soon out of the lake water as well.

Additional details of both calls were not immediately available. All responding units were released to other duty.