Emergency declaration sought in advance of charges from Jacob Blake shooting

In the interim, the Mayor and Kenosha Police Chief Daniel Miskinis have gone on record saying that plans will be in place the deal with potential unrest that might follow the charging decision announcement.

Preparations in the event there are problems

The resolution notes that civil unrest experienced in Kenosha following Blake’s shooting, as well as that of George Floyd in May, as well as violence experienced in Madison, Milwaukee and Wauwatosa in recent months, are all causes for preparation against violence, arson and vandalism.

The emergency declaration would give the mayor the power to make arrangements for emergency services, issue a curfew and close streets, parks and other city facilities.

“When the people of the City of Kenosha are faced with danger, it is the constitutional obligation of its government to protect them,” states the proposed resolution.

If passed, the emergency declaration would begin on the day of the DA’s ruling and remain in effect for the next eight days.

Should the the DA delay the ruling past the second week in January, however, the resolution will not go into effect.