Emotions high for judge in sentencing Kenosha man to four years in prison for armed robbery

The sentencing of a 24-year-old Kenosha man, convicted of an armed robbery Feb. 1, took several turns Wednesday afternoon.
There were moments when Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce E. Schroeder admonished Sir Ronald Wiley for the poor decisions that landed him in the predicament he now faced.
And at other times, Schroeder expressed sadness for having to do what was necessary within the law.
In the end, Schroeder sentenced Wiley to four years in a state prison with five years extended supervision after his release. Wiley, who has been held in the Kenosha County Jail on a $100,000 bond since his arrest, will receive credit for 550 days he’s been incarcerated as the case moved along.
Schroeder also ordered Wiley to pay $105,589.35 in restitution, an amount that could change if other defendants involved in the case eventually are convicted.
Wiley, whose address in Illinois has been changed to Kenosha, pleaded guilty in May to felony robbery for his role in robbing PLS Financial, 6001 22nd Ave. Felony charges of theft and armed robbery, along with misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and resisting arrest were dismissed and read into the record.
Reading the pre-sentencing investigation, which recommended a prison term of 3 to 4 years, brought an emotional response, Schroeder said.
“Reading your report was a very saddening experience,” he said. “I was sad. As I read on, I read the same thing as in so many pre-sentencing reports. The overwhelming majority of people who come here for serious crimes have a similar situation as yours as they (didn’t) have a father in their lives.”
But that fact doesn’t mean Wiley’s decisions — he had a previous felony robbery conviction and was released from prison in 2019 before this case — didn’t have consequences, Schroeder said.
“Two robberies that lasted only a matter of minutes, and you turned over your (freedom) to someone who has the freedom to imprison you for 15 years,” he said. “You’ve given over your freedom to me, someone you don’t even know by your personal choice.”
Just before he announced the sentence, Schroeder became emotional when he told Wiley he hoped the tough lessons he learned would help him as a father to his 7-year-old daughter, who currently is living with her grandparents.
“You need to be strong for your daughter,” said Schroeder, his voice cracking. “You need to teach her to live in freedom. That’s why I’m sad, because you didn’t get the breaks that most of us have had.”
Early-morning robbery
The criminal complaint states the employee of PLS Financial arrived at work at 6:45 a.m. that day and was grabbed from behind as she walked to the east door.
A man wearing a ski mask grabbed her and told her to open the door, and as he did that, the complaint states the woman saw other men, also wearing ski masks, jump over a fence and come toward her.
The men didn’t have a weapon that the employee could see, but she told police she feared they had hidden weapons. The employee turned over cash, and the men fled. Police later found a bundle of banded money that totaled $10,000, along with discarded ski masks, gloves, sweatshirts and sweatpants, in a driveway in the 2000 block of 60th Street.
Wiley’s defense attorney, Brenda VanCuick, said her client went along with the group that day in what proved to be a terrible decision.
“He was hanging out with these people,” she said. “They said, ‘Do you want to make some money?’ ... I think it’s very clear he was not the mastermind, but he did agree to it. ... He’s very remorseful for taking part in this specifically because the clerk in this situation was terrified.”
Wiley told Schroeder he accepted responsibility for his role and expressed remorse to the clerk, who told authorities how terrified the incident had left her.
“I wish she was here so I could tell her I’m sorry,” Wiley said. “I have so much empathy (for her). I hope she’s OK and has been doing good. I pray for her. I’ve been trying to overall become just a better human being.”
Wiley said he’s participated in alcohol and substance abuse programs while he’s been in the County Jail and also was baptized in May.
A co-defendant, Terrell A. Poe, 29, faces the same five charges as Wiley. He is being held in the County Jail on a $100,000 cash bond and is due back in court Oct. 7 for a final pre-trial conference before Schroeder.
Investigators continue to pursue at least two other defendants who have yet to be arrested.