Emotions high for judge in sentencing Kenosha man to four years in prison for armed robbery

“Reading your report was a very saddening experience,” he said. “I was sad. As I read on, I read the same thing as in so many pre-sentencing reports. The overwhelming majority of people who come here for serious crimes have a similar situation as yours as they (didn’t) have a father in their lives.”

But that fact doesn’t mean Wiley’s decisions — he had a previous felony robbery conviction and was released from prison in 2019 before this case — didn’t have consequences, Schroeder said.

“Two robberies that lasted only a matter of minutes, and you turned over your (freedom) to someone who has the freedom to imprison you for 15 years,” he said. “You’ve given over your freedom to me, someone you don’t even know by your personal choice.”

Just before he announced the sentence, Schroeder became emotional when he told Wiley he hoped the tough lessons he learned would help him as a father to his 7-year-old daughter, who currently is living with her grandparents.

“You need to be strong for your daughter,” said Schroeder, his voice cracking. “You need to teach her to live in freedom. That’s why I’m sad, because you didn’t get the breaks that most of us have had.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Early-morning robbery