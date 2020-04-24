Employee at Mount Pleasant Festival Foods store tests positive for COVID-19

MOUNT PLEASANT -- An employee at the Festival Foods store here has tested positive for COVID-19, the company announced Friday.
The employee, who worked primarily overnight and during non-peak hours, last worked at the store at 5740 Washington Ave. on Tuesday.
Festival Foods is working with the Central Racine County Health Department to notify employees who may have been in close contact with the affected employee so they can follow Centers for Disease Control-recommended guidelines to self-quarantine, the company said. The store remained open for business on Friday.
“The safety and well-being of our associates and guests have always been our first priority at Festival Foods,” Skogen said. “We are thinking of our associate during this difficult time, and we wish them a quick return to good health.”
