Encore! Encore! “Groundhog Day: The Musical” at UW-Parkside

In “Groundhog Day,” the main character relives the same day over and over again.

The cast and crew of Kenosha Unified School District’s production of “Groundhog Day: The Musical” can relate to his journey.

The live theater version of the story, performed last fall at Bradford High School, is being re-created in the Main Stage Theater at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

Encore performances of “Groundhog Day” are Friday and Saturday nights, before the whole production packs up again to travel to the International Thespian Festival at Indiana University, where it’s a Main Stage selection.

If all that sounds like a lot, it is.

Not only is the musical being staged in a different venue — due to renovations in the Bradford theater — but this show requires its cast and crew to re-create scenes perfectly as its main character repeatedly relives the same day.

“It’s an extremely complex show,” said Holly Stanfield, the Bradford theater teacher who is directing the musical. “Every repeated day is different, but the same, and we have to keep the sequence in mind. That’s quite a challenge.”

As fans of the 1993 Bill Murray comedy know, Phil Connors — a cynical weatherman — visits Punxsutawney, Pa., for its annual Groundhog Day festivities.

When a blizzard hits, he’s stuck in town overnight and wakes up the next morning and discovers it’s Groundhog Day again. And then again. And then again and again and again.

Re-creating scenes in a film to be edited later is one thing, but it’s a much bigger challenge to do it live, on stage, in front of an audience.

The action takes place during a show “with a lot of moving parts,” Stanfield said. “We have to create settings to tell the story, and it’s a comedy, so we have to keep up the pace and make everything flow.”

Back together

The cast members, too, have the challenge of coming back to a show they first performed several months ago. (And many of them have done other shows since.)

As an added wrinkle, when the show was performed in late October, the students all wore masks.

Not so for these performances.

“You lose your facial expressions,” Stanfield said about performing wearing masks. “That’s really tough, especially in a comedy. The actors had to use physical gestures and express emotions with their eyes.”

So, not only are the cast members having to recall the show’s songs and dialogue, they are now performing with their whole face. And that affects their comic timing.

“The students are doing a great job of getting back to their roles,” Stanfield said Monday morning as cast members arrived for a rehearsal at UW-Parkside. “Every time you have to move a show, it’s a huge challenge, but it’s exciting to be going to the festival.”

Thespian Festival

The International Thespian Festival, which was based in Lincoln, Neb., for decades, moved to Indiana University two years ago.

But because the COVID-19 pandemic shut down in-person shows, this is the first time the festival, which showcases high school productions from around the world, will actually be held on the IU campus.

“This year is a whole lot of firsts,” Stanfield said, from staging her first show here at UW-Parkside to traveling to Bloomington, Ind., and performing “Groundhog Day” in the university’s 3,200-seat theater.

Going to the Thespian Festival is always a big deal, especially if your production is one of the Main Stage performances, but this year is even more meaningful.

“The students are so excited just to be out in the world again and to be going to the festival,” Stanfield said.

At the festival, students can see high school productions from all around the world, in addition to attending workshops and other activities.

“The festival is amazing,” Stanfield said. “There are all sorts of wonderful things going on. It will be a really cool experience.”

The story of “Groundhog Day,” she said, speaks to the past few years under the global pandemic.

Over the course of the story, Connors slowly begins to change for the better as he uses his time to take piano lessons, read books and start to focus on other people for a change.

“This story really resonates for where we are in the world right now,” Stanfield said. “We see the growth of one character through the show, yet he doesn’t age. We see all of his mistakes and some of his success, too, when he realizes the people around him make him a better person.

“It’s like a metaphor for what we went through with COVID, with all the isolation. We need each other and can make each other better.”

