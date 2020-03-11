English Festival celebrates the joy of storytelling

As an example, he explained how “Star Wars” creator George Lucas describes his stories as classic Westerns set in outer space. Anderson’s own novel “Ms. Bixby’s Last Day” — about three students on a quest to give their terminally ill teacher one last, great day — is his riff on the Holy Grail myth.

Anderson explained how he first fell in love with reading in fourth grade when he loved a book and, again, in 1991 when he read Kurt Vonnegut’s “Slaughterhouse Five” (one of my own favorites) and fell in love with an author.

Those feelings, he said, “will fuel your stories.” For Anderson, an intense fear of the bathroom at his middle school — ground zero for bullying — finds its way into his writing.

“A writer should be curious,” he said. “Stories start by asking ‘what if’ ... as in what if a strange package arrives on your porch?”

A writer’s tools, he explained, include themes, plot twists, foreshadowing, flashbacks, imagery and, his favorite, alliteration. And you thought he meant pencils.

“In the wrong hands, language is dangerous,” Anderson said. “Use your words for the light, not the dark side.”

This one, for writers who sit a lot of the time, is self-explanatory.