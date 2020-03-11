English Festival celebrates the joy of storytelling

John David Anderson did something amazing Tuesday.
The author spoke for 40 minutes to a raucous crowd of middle-school students — and they were actually listening. (Well, most of them.)
Anderson — the self-described author of nine published novels and 20 unpublished novels — was the keynote speaker for this year’s English Festival, which some 700 students from 25 schools attended Tuesday and Wednesday at Carthage College.
To attend, students had to read six books, including Anderson’s “Posted” novel, and pass tests based on those books. At the festival, the students attended workshops based on the books.
“What’s wonderful about this event is that it’s completely free for the kids,” said Reiko Arimura, a seventh-grade teacher at Bullen Middle School and a co-chairwoman of the festival.
“This is a great way for the students to gain a love of reading,” she said. “They also get to meet an author, which they love.”
Organizing the English Festival “is a huge undertaking, but it’s so worth it,” she said. “For the workshops, we’ve brought in people from the Bristol Renaissance Faire, play directors and medical professionals. It shows the kids that people in the community care about them.”
One of those volunteers is Melody Ferruzzi, who is also a coach for Battle of the Books at Brighton School. At the English Festival, she taught a workshop on building catapults.
“One of the books had cannons, but we did catapults — no gunpowder required. The kids had a lot of fun.
“This is my first English Festival, and I’m very impressed,” she added. “It’s a great experience for the kids.”
A 10-step plan for writers
After telling the students his favorite part about being a writer is working in his PJ’s, Anderson said writers “get to tell stories, and stories help create civilizations. Stories are how we transmit knowledge from generations.”
He offers a 10-step plan for telling good stories:
No surprise that this “rule” proved popular with his audience. Anderson explained his first “story” was written at age 3, when he drew on the walls at home. When confronted, he told his parents, “The wall told me it wanted to be a rainbow.” Thus, a storyteller was born! The lesson? “Stories have power, even if they can’t get you out of trouble,” he said.
This rule has some wiggle room, Anderson explained. It involved “finding a movie, story or novel that becomes the foundation for your stories.” For him, it was “Star Wars,” which “formed a mythology on which I base my stories.”
A writer, he said, “finds an original way to say something that’s been said before.”
As an example, he explained how “Star Wars” creator George Lucas describes his stories as classic Westerns set in outer space. Anderson’s own novel “Ms. Bixby’s Last Day” — about three students on a quest to give their terminally ill teacher one last, great day — is his riff on the Holy Grail myth.
Anderson explained how he first fell in love with reading in fourth grade when he loved a book and, again, in 1991 when he read Kurt Vonnegut’s “Slaughterhouse Five” (one of my own favorites) and fell in love with an author.
Those feelings, he said, “will fuel your stories.” For Anderson, an intense fear of the bathroom at his middle school — ground zero for bullying — finds its way into his writing.
“A writer should be curious,” he said. “Stories start by asking ‘what if’ ... as in what if a strange package arrives on your porch?”
A writer’s tools, he explained, include themes, plot twists, foreshadowing, flashbacks, imagery and, his favorite, alliteration. And you thought he meant pencils.
“In the wrong hands, language is dangerous,” Anderson said. “Use your words for the light, not the dark side.”
This one, for writers who sit a lot of the time, is self-explanatory.
His routine includes regular breaks for chocolate, plus months of revising his first draft. And a lot of sitting in a comfy chair.
As examples, Anderson said 34 publishers said no to Dr. Seuss, and 12 publishers turned down the “Harry Potter” books. As for Anderson, it took him 13 years, two college degrees, four jobs and 27 rejections before he published his first novel.
“If you’re passionate about what you do, you must never give up,” he said.
At the end of his talk, Anderson said even if the students seated inside Carthage’s Siebert Chapel don’t become writers, his 10-step program “still works for life. You need to fall in love, ask questions, never give up — and don’t forget the chocolate.”
Feeling the love
As a lifelong reader and general English nerd, I’m thrilled to see the English Festival continues to thrive.
This event fits right in with my life-guiding philosophy: Everyone should read books.
Luckily, the world makes it easy. There are books about anything and everything: Cozy mysteries set in quaint English villages. Globe-trotting spy adventures. Comic stories set in boarding schools. Alternative histories where Martians rule the Earth.
Whatever your interests are, you can find a book about it. Reading is also a great way to develop new interests or learn about, say, a boy wizard and his magical friends.
Local author Florence Parry Heide, a beloved Kenosha icon, and Howard Moon, a former Kenosha Unified School District administrator, co-founded the English Festival in 1983.
Heide was a shining light in Kenosha who cherished her time with local students. She read to them and gave them books.
Keeping the English Festival alive and well in her city? I can’t think of a better way to honor her legacy.
Have a comment? Email Liz at esnyder@kenoshanews.com or call her at 262-656-6271.