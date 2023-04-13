KENOSHA — Carthage College’s Performing Arts Series brings Ensamble 7/4 to the campus for a performance on Thursday, April 20.

The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. in A.F. Siebert Chapel, 2001 Alford Park Drive.

The group — also known as El Sistema — started out as a group of seven friends in the National System of Youth and Children’s Orchestras of Venezuela.

Now, Ensamble 7/4 “seeks to showcase Venezuelan folk music throughout the world,” Carthage officials said.

The group is made up of José Francisco Montes (bass), Miguel Pagua (percussion), Moisés Rojas (cuatro) and four trumpet players: Carlos Bianculli, Tarcisio Barreto, Gabriel Gutiérrez and José Antonio Arvelo. (The cuatro is a string instruments, guitar-like in function but with a shape closer to that of the violin.)

Notable performances include a concert at the Berliner Philharmonie, a tour with Gustavo Dudamel and the Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela and performing a part of the Miami Symphony Orchestra’s Concert Ocean Drive in Vienna.

Dedicated to expanding music education to include Venezuelan folk music, Ensamble 7/4 has performed at multiple educational centers and theaters in Boston, Philadelphia and Baltimore.

The group has also performed at numerous festivals and academic conferences, including the Miami World Music Festival, International Trumpet Guild, Thee Los Angeles Western Arts Alliance WAA Conference, the Milwaukee Arts Midwest Conference and the Performing Arts Exchange PAE conference.

Ensamble 7/4 has released four albums, with their third album, “Welcome to America,” winning the silver medal in the categories of Best Band and Best Instrumentalists at the Global Music Awards 2018.

Tickets for the April 20 performance are $10 for adults, $8 for senior citizens (55 and older) and $5 for students.

To purchase tickets, go online at carthage.edu/arts/ or call the Fine Arts Box Office at 262-551-6661, from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.