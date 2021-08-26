Entertainment roundup: Concerts! Home runs! Trains!

As we head toward the end of August, we’ve still got plenty of late-summer events:
Woodstock concert
Good news! Kenosha County Parks’ new Thursday evening concert series Bristol Woodstock has been extended! Sad news: Tonight (Aug. 26) is the final performance.
Tonight’s show features Violet Wilder, an indie music trio from Southeastern Wisconsin. The group performs a mixture of genres and three-part harmony.
The band name is a dedication to their Midwestern roots as Wisconsinites, choosing “Violet” as a tribute to the state flower, and the color violet to represent dreams and imagination. “Wilder” refers to someone living off of the beaten path.
The free concert is 6 to 8 p.m. in Bristol Woods Park, 9800 160th Ave. Audience members should bring lawn chairs, blankets and snacks.
(Bug spray is always a good idea, too.) The concerts are designed to appeal to all ages.
The concert takes place in the park, near the Pringle Nature Center. Admission is free. Did we mention to bring bug spray?
Play ball!
The Kenosha Kingfish ended their season on Aug. 14, but the fun continues with the team’s Legends Weekend.
The two-day event starts Friday (Aug. 27) with the Celebrity Home Run Derby, happening Downtown at the Kenosha harbor.
“We’ve had a big surge in ticket sales for this,” Kenosha Kingfish President Steve Malliet said on Aug. 4. “This will be a lot of fun for folks who want to see these famous players, plus we’ll have fireworks shows both nights.”
Besides the Home Run Derby on Friday, there will be music by Tim Allen’s band Conviction. (Milwaukee sports radio fans will recognize Allen, or at least his voice, from 1250-AM “The Fan.”)
Saturday’s event (Aug. 28), at Simmons Field, is a Celebrity Softball Game featuring former professional athletes Pat Mahomes Sr., who played for the Kenosha Twins, Brewers great Paul Molitor, relief pitcher Rollie Fingers, former Packer Mike McKenzie, Badgers football star Montee Ball and Oakland A’s star Jose Canseco.
Both nights end with fireworks shows.
The Home Run Derby and the Celebrity Softball Game both start at 6:05 p.m. Tickets are $15 for the Home Run Derby and $20 for the Celebrity Softball Game. For more information and to buy tickets, call 262-653-0900, log on at kingfishbaseball.com or go to the ticket office at Simmons Field.
Pringle programs
The Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave. (located inside Bristol Woods County Park), is hosting a “Storywalk” trail through Aug. 31. Participants will read the featured story, “In the Tall, Tall Grass” by Denise Fleming, posted at points along a short hiking trail. To walk the trail, visit Bristol Woods any time from now through August and start at the prairie entrance (near the parking lot and pond) to meet the creatures hiding among the tall grass. This program is free, with no pre-registration required, and is appropriate for all ages.
Pringle’s monthly “Invasive Species Workday” is 9 a.m. to noon Saturday (Aug. 28). Volunteers will assist Pringle staff with removing invasive plants around the nature center. Tools are provided, but bring your own gloves if possible. No registration required; come and leave as you like.
Pringle wraps up August with a “Leave No Child Inside: Summer’s Last Fling!” program from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 28. Enjoy the last of summer with free, self-guided, family-friendly nature activities at Pringle Nature Center. Free, no registration required; come and leave as you like. Visit www.pringlenc.org/events for more upcoming events.
Mark your calendar: Pringle’s annual Fall Fun Fest and World Migratory Bird Day is Sept. 18.
Free yoga classes
Kenosha County Parks hosts a free Traveling Yoga in the Park series on weekends.
Classes are 9 to 10 a.m. each Saturday and Sunday, weather permitting, through September at various Kenosha County parks.
This program is sponsored by certified yoga instructor Stephen M. Willis. Classes are limited to 30 people to allow for social distancing. Advance registration is encouraged at http://bit.ly/KCTravelingYoga2021.
The schedule includes:
Saturday, Aug. 28: Silver Lake County Park, 27000 85th St.
Sunday, Aug. 29:Bristol Woods Park (at the Pringle Nature Center), 9800 160th Ave. in Bristol
Saturday, Sept. 4: Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park, 8697 County Highway KD in Twin Lakes
Sunday, Sept. 5:Petrifying Springs Park, Area No. 3, 5555 Seventh St. in Somers
All aboard!
The Tri-County Model Railroad Club in Union Grove is hosting a Super Saturday Open House event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 28.
Everyone is welcome to come and see what club member Bob Zink calls “lots of trains running. We have a big, 39-by-39 foot layout.”
The club, which formed on Dec. 7, 1970 and was located in Kenosha until December of 2007, now meets in Union Grove at 1014 Vine St.
Initially, the club ran as a conventional DC block system but converted to the NCE DCC operating system.
Club members “model everything from late era steam to present day diesel motive power.”
Club functions include monthly meetings, work nights, operating sessions and open houses. Everyone is welcome to the Open House and to join the group. Any experience level is welcome. For more information, check the club’s Facebook Page.
At the Shell
The free concert series “Tuesdays at the Shell” (meaning the band shell in Pennoyer Park, at 35th Street and Seventh Avenue) wraps up its season on Aug. 31 with a Kenosha classic, the band Boys n’ Toys starting at 6 p.m.
Get your shot: The Kenosha County Health Department will be on site weekly at “Tuesdays at the Shell” to offer free COVID-19 vaccines from 5 to 6 p.m. through a mobile clinic.
Benches are provided, or you can bring your own lawn chair. Concessions are available for purchase. For more details, search “Tuesdays at the Shell in Pennoyer Park” on Facebook.