Entertainment roundup: Concerts! Home runs! Trains!

The Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave. (located inside Bristol Woods County Park), is hosting a “Storywalk” trail through Aug. 31. Participants will read the featured story, “In the Tall, Tall Grass” by Denise Fleming, posted at points along a short hiking trail. To walk the trail, visit Bristol Woods any time from now through August and start at the prairie entrance (near the parking lot and pond) to meet the creatures hiding among the tall grass. This program is free, with no pre-registration required, and is appropriate for all ages.

Pringle’s monthly “Invasive Species Workday” is 9 a.m. to noon Saturday (Aug. 28). Volunteers will assist Pringle staff with removing invasive plants around the nature center. Tools are provided, but bring your own gloves if possible. No registration required; come and leave as you like.

Pringle wraps up August with a “Leave No Child Inside: Summer’s Last Fling!” program from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 28. Enjoy the last of summer with free, self-guided, family-friendly nature activities at Pringle Nature Center. Free, no registration required; come and leave as you like. Visit www.pringlenc.org/events for more upcoming events.