Equipment malfunction leads to false active shooter call, evacuation of students at Indian Trail Academy High School

Active shooter protocols were initiated at Indian Trail Academy and High School Monday morning as the result of a false alarm, authorities reported.

The Kenosha Police Department responded to the school in great number at 10:30 a.m. for a report of an active shooter. No shots were heard. However, police evacuated the school.

According to KPD public information, officers contacted school administrators, who indicated there appeared to have been a malfunction with electronic equipment which triggered lockdown announcement procedures. As a result, students and staff reportedly did as trained and barricaded doors.

Out of primary concern for student safety KPD officers checked the interior of the school and reviewed video surveillance. No threat was observed or located.

Shortly after 11 a.m., KPD and school administrators gave the “all clear” and students returned to classrooms.

