Equipment malfunction leads to false active shooter call, evacuation of students at Indian Trail Academy High School

According to KPD public information, officers contacted school administrators, who indicated there appeared to have been a malfunction with electronic equipment which triggered lockdown announcement procedures. As a result, students and staff reportedly did as trained and barricaded doors.
Out of primary concern for student safety KPD officers checked the interior of the school and reviewed video surveillance. No threat was observed or located.
Shortly after 11 a.m., KPD and school administrators gave the “all clear” and students returned to classrooms.
WATCH NOW: Photos and video show damage from the Aug. 10, 2021 storm
Storm damage
Tree toppled on car
Storm Damage
Lightning from Tuesday, Aug. 10 storm
Hanging branch
Uprooted tree
Wires down after Tuesday's storm
Aug. 10 storm damage
Storm damage at Union Park
Storm Damage
Storm damage
Storm damage on 22nd Street
Storm damage on 18th Avenue
Storm damage at Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church
A criminal complaint filed Friday alleges that a mother has been trying, thus far successfully, to hide her 14-year-old son from being arrested after he was accused of shooting and killing a Racine teen on Sept. 3.