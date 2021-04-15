Eric Church to headline Country Thunder Friday night, will replace Morgan Wallen in lineup

TOWN OF RANDALL — Eric Church was named Thursday as a new headliner at Country Thunder Wisconsin to replace Morgan Wallen, who canceled all performances this summer.

“In many ways Eric Church is the epitome of what fans expect from a Country Thunder headliner,” says Country Thunder Music Festivals CEO Troy Vollhoffer in a statement. “The last time he played in Twin Lakes might be the biggest crowd we’ve ever had in these parts.

Church is scheduled to take the stage Friday, July 16, during the four-day festival scheduled to take place July 15-18 just outside Twin Lakes. Other scheduled headlining acts include Dustin Lynch on Thursday, Kane Brown on Saturday and Blake Shelton on Sunday.

Wallen faced backlash and publicly apologized in February after a video in which he used a racial slur. He announced the cancellation of his performances this summer earlier this week via a four-page handwritten letter to fans.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"I wanted to let you guys know that I've taken a couple months away and feel like I've really worked on myself," the letter reads. "I'm proud of the work I've put in, and in many ways thankful to have had the time to do it. I've needed this time off."

Wallen said the time off made his realize he needs “a little more of it.”