Ethics probe launched: Several county supervisors questioned on use of free passes to Country Thunder

A probe into whether several Kenosha County Board supervisors who toured Country Thunder violated the county's Ethics Code by accepting passes to the annual music festival is underway.

In response to a Freedom of Information Act request, Kenosha County Corporation Counsel Joseph Cardamone said a request for an opinion was referred to outside counsel, which has not yet completed the review.

Cardamone added that, once complete, “Any communications regarding this matter between this office and either the supervisors involved, or the outside counsel, would be privileged and likely not subject to disclosure under the Public Records Law.”

The review is taking place at the request of Supervisor Erin Decker of Silver Lake, who immediately raised the question after hearing a report at a County Board meeting from Supervisor Sandra Beth regarding the tours. Sandra Beth is the mother of Sheriff David Beth.

“Several of the supervisors did attend — Supervisor (Daniel) Gaschke and his wife; Youth In Governance (board member) Brook Smith; Supervisor Boyd Frederick; Supervisor Zach Rodriguez; Supervisor Sharon Pomaville; and myself,” Sandra Beth said at a County Board meeting.

“We had a tour of the medical area, the fire department area, we went backstage where the entertainers were, we were given whole weekend passes to everything on the grounds free of charge, including our food and liquid, and we went to the camping areas, we went to the rental tent areas and we got to meet the owners of Country Thunder, and everyone was extremely gracious to us.”

Beth said supervisors also toured the Sheriff’s Command Center and called the experience “educational” and “beneficial.”

“Just to clarify, supervisors were given passes. Tickets to County Thunder?” Decker questioned. “I would like corporation counsel to look into that to see if it’s a violation of our Ethics Ordinance.”

What the code says

Under the county's Ethics Code, “No person or organization may offer or give to a County Board Supervisor, directly or indirectly, and no County Board Supervisors may solicit or accept from any person or organization, directly or indirectly, anything of value as herein defined if it could reasonably be expected to influence such County Board Supervisor’s official actions or judgment, or could reasonably be considered as a reward for any official action or inaction on the part of such County Board Supervisor.”

Also per the Code of Ordinances, County Board supervisors are “encouraged to meet with clubs, conventions, special interest groups, political groups, school groups and other gatherings” in order “to achieve the broadest possible public discussion and understanding of county government, the legislative process and the specific policy issues and proposals pending before” the board.

Supervisors were able to arrange for a tour of Country Thunder, held this past summer from July 15-18 in the Town of Randall, at any time during the festival to accommodate their schedules. All who did so said they felt it was their responsibility to fully understand the safety measures and overall operational plan at the festival.

Duty and precedence

Gaschke, a Kenosha resident, said it is a “longstanding tradition for the sheriff to host a behind-the-scenes tour of the annual Country Thunder music festival.”

“Although I have not participated in the Sheriff Department’s tour in my past years on the board, I know that many of my colleagues have, and they have spoken highly of this opportunity to see our Sheriff’s Department in action,” Gaschke wrote in a provided statement. “So this year, as a member of the Planning and Development Committee, I felt it was my duty to see firsthand how our tax dollars were being spent.”

Gaschke, who took the tour on Friday of the festival, said the tour included a glimpse into the workings of the KSD mobile command center, several of the campground areas, medical tents and various performance areas.

"It provided a great opportunity to see all that our Sheriff’s Department does to make this music festival a safe and enjoyable event for everyone involved," his statement reads.

Gaschke has been under added scrutiny based on a photo posted on social media following the Country Thunder tour of he and his wife with all-access passes on lanyards around their necks. The post suggested they planned to return on the Sunday of Country Thunder to see Blake Shelton perform.

"When I originally did my tour with the sheriff, it was early in the afternoon when things were pretty quiet," Gaschke said. "So, yes, I did return again later to see the full scope of the festival and the Sheriff's Department in action."

Pomaville, meanwhile, said she believes it was her responsibility to see the public safety measures in place at the festival.

“For many years, the Sheriff's Department has offered supervisors the opportunity to visit command central at County Thunder,” Pomaville said. “As a member of the Judiciary and Law Committee, I felt it important to see the work of the Sheriff's Department at this long-standing, large-scale Kenosha event.”

Pomaville said she did not take any food or drinks from the vendors during the tour and did not use the pass to attend a concert.

“I toured the festival site with a deputy before the festival opened, received a bottle of water from command central, and went home,” Pomaville said. “Having been an employee of County Thunder for many years, it was very beneficial to see the amount of work required by the Sheriff's Department to safely serve this event, as well as their level of professionalism."

Both Pomaville and Sandra Beth dispelled the notion that the inquiry has anything to do with their decisions to not seek re-election. Pomaville cited work-related reasons and Beth said she would like to spend more time with her family.

Beth said it is a supervisor’s responsibility to make sure what actually takes place during the festival is consistent with the approved licenses.

“I don’t feel I did anything wrong,” Beth said. “I did not go out there in the dark or participate in anything other than the daytime part of the tour. I think it was my responsibility to do this.”

Beth added that while she did not return to Country Thunder later in the day, she believes there is value in an elected official being able to witness traffic flow and crowd control firsthand and being able to review lighting and other after-dark operations.

Frederick, who represents a City of Kenosha district on the board, said he “went out there to see what is actually done and left,” didn’t go back and did not accept any food or beverage. He said he felt it was part of doing his due diligence as an elected official.

An open invitation

Rodriguez, who also represents a city district on the board, said he took a mobile tour of the grounds with Sheriff David Beth on Sunday, the last day of the festival. He said he was given a wristband, not a pass.

“It’s an open invitation to all County Board supervisors,” Rodriguez said, adding this is the first time he took part.

During the tour, Rodriguez said Sheriff Beth had to drop him off near the stage area to attend to the arrival of an entertainer and indicated he would come back to give him a ride back to the command center, located at the other end of the festival grounds.

Rodriguez said he was able to watch Blake Shelton’s set as he waited for a ride. Afterward, he instead decided to walk back to the KSD command center. There, another member of the department took him on a ride-along to witness crowd control efforts as concertgoers exited the grounds.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0