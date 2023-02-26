The Ethnic Elders gathered to celebrate Black History month on February 14, 2023.

It was the first time the group gathered to celebrate Black History Month for since 2020 and marked several actions by the group since the start o the new year.

The group recently revised their by-laws. A meeting was held in January to elect new officers while honoring the outgoing members who helped keep the group connected during the pandemic.

The 2023 officers include President Lynell Cunningham, Vice President June Sinkfield, Secretary Mary Starr, Treasurer Charles Jelks, Assistant Treasurer Patti Graves, and Social Secretary Danetta Davis.

The Ethnic Elders group was established in 1986 for the purpose of empowering older adults to stay connected within their communities by remaining actively involved in healthy lifestyles, educational community programs and inter-generational opportunities.

The group meets regularly for educational opportunities, community service and fellowship. There are 42 members.

