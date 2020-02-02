Event briefs (Feb. 3, 2020)

Students in grades 7-8 are invited to read and discuss books over pizza.
Registration is required. For more information, contact Jared at the Youth Services desk or at
jhedges@communitylib.org. WCH Mardi Gras slated for Feb. 29
KENOSHA — Women and Children’s Horizons’ annual Mardi Gras fundraiser begins at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 29 at St. Joseph Catholic Academy, 2401 69th St.
Guests will enjoy an American/Cajun buffet, music, dancing, silent auction, cash bar, coffee/dessert bar and themed games.
Guests are encouraged to wear costumes, cocktail attire or fancy hats.
Reservations are required. Go to
https://wchkenosha.org/mardi-gras for information or to register online.
Donations for the silent auction are being accepted. Sponsorship opportunities are available.
For more information, contact Lori Hanson at 262-656-3500 or email
lhanson@wchkenosha.org.
HIGHWAY C SHARED USE PATH
A resident speaks with KL Engineering project manager Travis Brush at an information session on the Highway C shared-use path meeting Wednesday night, Jan. 29, 2020. Work will begin Feb. 10, weather permitting, on the path that includes a boardwalk and pedestrian bridge crossing the Des Plaines River on the south side of Highway C between 114th Avenue and Bain Station Road in Pleasant Prairie. The project is expected to be completed in early summer.
Terry Flores
kemper damage 1.jpg
An uprooted tree and strewn stones are shown in the wake of the Jan. 10-12 storm that damaged the lakefront near the Kemper Center, 6501 Third Ave.
submitted photo
kemper damage 2.jpg
The multi-use trail near the Kemper Center, 6501 Third Ave., sustained heavy damage in the Jan. 10-12 storm.
submitted photo
storm damage 1.jpg
The multi-use trail near the Kemper Center, 6501 Third Ave., sustained heavy damage in the Jan. 10-12 storm.
submitted photo
storm damage 2.JPG
The multi-use trail near the Kemper Center, 6501 Third Ave., sustained heavy damage in the Jan. 10-12 storm.
submitted photo
BLANKETS LANCE MIDDLE SCHOOL
Debbie Shuppert, top middle, a school counselor at Lance Middle School, watches as students Teagan Mattner, left, Amity Forsythe and Addie Melichar, right, cut fleece fabric to make blankets for the Ronald McDonald House at the school's gym on Wednesday. Shuppert and Jessica Freng, a math teacher, coordinated the volunteer activity.
Brian Passino
Sue Knapp - teacher stipends
Library media teacher Sue Knapp, right, speaks before the Kenosha Unified School Board Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, while two Kenosha Education Association members hold boxes of medicine and associated supplies Knapp requires. Knapp and teachers union members are calling on the district to fund employee stipends to help pay for health needs and student classroom resources.
Terry Flores
Visitors Bureau staffers.jpg
Laura Tyunaitis, left, and Meridith Jumisko talk about Restaurant Week in the Kenosha Area Convention & Visitors Bureau’s new office, 600 52nd St.
Liz Snyder
homeless meeting
State Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, meets with members of the Kenosha County Emergency Services Network Monday at the Sharing Center in Trevor.
JILL TATGE-ROZELL, KENOSHA NEWS
HOUSING SUMMIT KABA
J. Will Greene, Regional Economist, Division of Insurance & Research, for the FDIC, speaks during KABA's seminar "Regional Housing Outlook: Housing Affordability and Trends in Racine and Kenosha Counties" at the Somers Village Hall on Tuesday.
Brian Passino
Seasons at River View clubhouse
An artist’s rendition of the Seasons at River View, a proposed upscale apartment development with 300 units, south of Highway 50 between 104th and 115th avenues.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
PRESS CONFERENCE MANDELA BARNES
Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes speaks about redistricting and the Census during a news conference Monday at the Kenosha Municipal Building.
Brian Passino
ROLLOVER
A Kenosha Fire Department firefighter looks over the wreckage a flipped over red Toyota resting on the median of 52nd Street near 104th Avenue Monday.
DANIEL THOMPSON, KENOSHA NEWS
BRASS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Brass Community School kindergartners Valeria Garcia, left, and Armando Barajas-Castillo, right, paint pots and plant plants in Laura Marran and Henry Thurman’s class at the school on Thursday.
Brian Passino
Potter’s wheel introduction set
KENOSHA — An “Introduction to the Potter’s Wheel” class will be offered 6 to 9 p.m. tonight and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Lemon Street Gallery, 4601 Sheridan Road.
The first session will focus on wedging, centering and opening a vessel, and in the second session, students will learn to trim the vessel.