Event briefs (Feb. 3, 2020)

Talk on challenging racism planned

KENOSHA — “Great White Hoax: Challenging Racism and Denial in the Age of Trump” will be presented at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Todd Wehr Center Jockey Rooms at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive.

The talk is free and open to the public. Registration is appreciated at www.carthage.edu/wise.

In his talk, Wise, an antiracist author and educator, will discuss anti-immigrant sentiment, the rationalization of racial disparities in law enforcement and the soft-pedaling of overt racist violence.

Linux group meets Tuesday

KENOSHA — The Practical Linux Group will meet 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave.

This group of computer users will introduce newcomers to the Linux operating system and Open Source applications.

Participants will discover how to put this software to work for picture and video editing, email web browsing, automation and more.

Tuesday’s topic will be video editing with Kdenlive201.

Middle School Book Club gathering

SALEM LAKES — The Middle School Book Club meets 5 to 6:15 p.m. Tuesday at the Community Library, 24615 89th St.

Students in grades 7-8 are invited to read and discuss books over pizza.

Registration is required. For more information, contact Jared at the Youth Services desk or at jhedges@communitylib.org.

WCH Mardi Gras slated for Feb. 29

KENOSHA — Women and Children’s Horizons’ annual Mardi Gras fundraiser begins at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 29 at St. Joseph Catholic Academy, 2401 69th St.

Guests will enjoy an American/Cajun buffet, music, dancing, silent auction, cash bar, coffee/dessert bar and themed games.

Guests are encouraged to wear costumes, cocktail attire or fancy hats.

Reservations are required. Go to https://wchkenosha.org/mardi-gras for information or to register online.

Donations for the silent auction are being accepted. Sponsorship opportunities are available.

For more information, contact Lori Hanson at 262-656-3500 or email lhanson@wchkenosha.org.

Potter’s wheel introduction set

KENOSHA — An “Introduction to the Potter’s Wheel” class will be offered 6 to 9 p.m. tonight and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Lemon Street Gallery, 4601 Sheridan Road.

The first session will focus on wedging, centering and opening a vessel, and in the second session, students will learn to trim the vessel.

The cost is $55 and includes supplies.

For more information or to register, go to www.lemonstreetgallery.org or call 262-605-4745.

