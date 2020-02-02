Event briefs (Feb. 3, 2020)

Students in grades 7-8 are invited to read and discuss books over pizza.

Registration is required. For more information, contact Jared at the Youth Services desk or at jhedges@communitylib.org.

WCH Mardi Gras slated for Feb. 29

KENOSHA — Women and Children’s Horizons’ annual Mardi Gras fundraiser begins at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 29 at St. Joseph Catholic Academy, 2401 69th St.

Guests will enjoy an American/Cajun buffet, music, dancing, silent auction, cash bar, coffee/dessert bar and themed games.

Guests are encouraged to wear costumes, cocktail attire or fancy hats.

Reservations are required. Go to https://wchkenosha.org/mardi-gras for information or to register online.

Donations for the silent auction are being accepted. Sponsorship opportunities are available.

For more information, contact Lori Hanson at 262-656-3500 or email lhanson@wchkenosha.org.

Potter’s wheel introduction set

KENOSHA — An “Introduction to the Potter’s Wheel” class will be offered 6 to 9 p.m. tonight and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Lemon Street Gallery, 4601 Sheridan Road.