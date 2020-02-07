Event briefs for Friday, Feb. 7, 2020

Kids to make Valentine’s crafts
KENOSHA — An art class for kids to make Valentine’s Day crafts meets noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Kenosha Art Association, 5615 Seventh Ave.
Children in grades 3-5 are invited.
The cost is $10. To register, call 262-654-0065.
‘Comfort for a Cause’ to meet
KENOSHA — “Comfort for a Cause” meets 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
The public is welcome to join in and create afghans for veterans and others in need in the community.
Sessions will be 9 a.m. to noon at the Kenosha Senior Center, 2717 67th St., and 1 to 4 p.m. at Serenity Quilt Shop, 4003 80th St., Suite 103.
For more information contact the Kenosha Senior Center at 262-359-6260, on Facebook or at www.kusd.edu/seniorcenter.com. Or contact Serenity Quilt Shop at 262-577-5886, on Facebook or at www.SerenityQuiltShop.com.
Build a birdfeeder at Pringle
BRISTOL — Visitors can build a bird feeder and learn how to recognize common backyard birds from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave.
In preparation for the Great Backyard Bird Count Feb. 14-17, local expert Rick Fare will teach bird identification tips.
All materials will be supplied to build a bird feeder.
The cost is $12. Advance registration is required by calling 262-857-8008 or at www.pringlenc.org.
Visit the Audubon Society website for more information on the bird count.
‘Pete the Cat’ stories, crafts planned
TWIN LAKES — “Pete the Cat Stories & Craft” takes place 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Community Library, 110 S. Lake Ave.
Ages 4-8 are invited to celebrate Pete the Cat author James Dean’s birthday with stories and a craft and to learn how Pete the Cat became who he is today.
Registration is required by calling 262-877-4281 or at www.communitylib.org.
Lemon Street plans printing night
KENOSHA — “Printing Night” meets 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Lemon Street Gallery, 4601 Sheridan Road.
During the free event, participants can print cards and bookmarks and learn about the printing process.
For more information, call 262-605-4745 or go to www.lemonstreetgallery.org.
Planetarium show slated Saturday
KENOSHA — A planetarium show begins at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Bradford High School planetarium, 3700 Washington Road.
For February and Valentine’s Day, the show will look at some love legends of astronomy’s past and the planetary conjunctions in the night sky.
Class to introduce potter’s wheel
KENOSHA — An “Introduction to the Potter’s Wheel” class will be offered 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Lemon Street Gallery, 4601 Sheridan Road.
Participants will learn the basics of throwing on an adult-sized potter’s wheel. Students must be able to reach the center of the potter’s wheel.
The cost is $25.
For more information or to register, go to www.lemonstreetgallery.org or call 262-605-4745.
Church to host quilting workshop
KENOSHA — A quilting workshop titled “Suns and Moons” meets 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 8760 37th Ave.
The Southport Quilters Guild is hosting the workshop, led by Jane Sassaman and good for beginning machine applique.
Cost is $15 for members, $30 for non-members. Participants should bring their own lunch; water will be provided.
For more information, go to www.southportquilters.net or find the guild on Facebook.
GREAT Nite Out event Saturday
NEW MUNSTER — St. Alphonsus’ GREAT (Games, Raffles, Eats And Togetherness) Nite Out is set for 7 to 11:55 p.m. Saturday at Bella Vita banquet facility, 34816 Geneva Road.
The event, for ages 18 and older, features games, raffles and food.
Admission is $13, which covers beer, rail drinks, soda, snacks, cards and a late-night sandwich. No alcohol carry-ins allowed.
For more information, call the parish at 262-537-4370.
Group to host community drum circle
KENOSHA — Rhythm in the Round will host an interactive community drum circle from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Yoga and Friends, 5721 Sixth Ave.
All ages and abilities are invited to create improvised rhythm songs using hand drums and “found sound” instruments.Instruments and instruction provided.
The event is free but donations suggested to pay for the studio space. For more information call 262-914-9352.
Africa American Read-in set
KENOSHA — The 31st annual African American Read-in will be 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave.
Local leaders, students and community members will be reading short literary selections authored by African Americans. Sadarri and Company will entertain the audience with storytelling and songs.
This event is free and open to the community. For more information contact Adelene Greene at 262-412-2098.
Archaeological research to be discussed
KENOSHA — A discussion about the latest archaeological research in Kenosha County will highlight the next meeting of the Kenosha County Archaeological Society.
Free and open to the public, the program begins at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Civil War Museum, 5400 First Ave.
Dan Joyce, director of the Kenosha Public Museums, will present “Mompers Green Bay Trail,” featuring the results of ground-penetrating radar.
Library to host behind-the-scenes tour
KENOSHA — A behind-the-scenes tour of Simmons Library begins at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the library, 711 59th Place.
Participants will learn about Zalmon Simmons, Daniel H. Burnham and the history of the building and glimpse the coal room and medical room.
The tour will involve stairs and spiral staircases.
Valentine luncheon at senior center
BRISTOL — The Westosha Senior Community Center, 19200 93rd St., is hosting a Valentine luncheon 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Food will be provided by Luisa’s, with entertainment by Timeless Review.
Tickets are $10 at the door. For more information, call 262-891-3436.