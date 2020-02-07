Event briefs for Friday, Feb. 7, 2020

For February and Valentine’s Day, the show will look at some love legends of astronomy’s past and the planetary conjunctions in the night sky.

Class to introduce potter’s wheel

KENOSHA — An “Introduction to the Potter’s Wheel” class will be offered 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Lemon Street Gallery, 4601 Sheridan Road.

Participants will learn the basics of throwing on an adult-sized potter’s wheel. Students must be able to reach the center of the potter’s wheel.

The cost is $25.

For more information or to register, go to www.lemonstreetgallery.org or call 262-605-4745.

Church to host quilting workshop

KENOSHA — A quilting workshop titled “Suns and Moons” meets 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 8760 37th Ave.

The Southport Quilters Guild is hosting the workshop, led by Jane Sassaman and good for beginning machine applique.

Cost is $15 for members, $30 for non-members. Participants should bring their own lunch; water will be provided.