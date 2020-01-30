Event briefs for Friday, Jan. 31, 2020

Potter’s wheel introduction set
KENOSHA — An “Introduction to the Potter’s Wheel” class will be offered 6 to 9 p.m. Monday and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Lemon Street Gallery, 4601 Sheridan Road.
The first session will focus on wedging, centering and opening a vessel, and in the second session, students will learn to trim the vessel.
The cost is $55 and includes supplies.
For more information or to register, go to www.lemonstreetgallery.org or call 262-605-4745.
‘First Mondays Together’ to meet
KENOSHA — “First Mondays Together,” an activity for those caring for loved ones with dementia, takes place Monday.
“First Mondays Together” is described as a relaxed drop-in opportunity for caregivers to receive education and care consultation.
The Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center is hosting the event from 4 to 5:30 p.m. the first Monday of each month in Conference Room S-9 at the Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road.
Susan Johnson, dementia care specialist, will offer a brief overview of dementia from 4 to 4:30; p.m., followed by a question-answer session, brainstorming and further discussion from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
To learn more or to register, contact Johnson at 262-605-6646.
Genealogy networking event set
SALEM LAKES — A genealogy networking group meets 2 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at Community Library, 24615 89th St.
This is an informal gathering where people can talk about genealogy and share tips and resources with other family history enthusiasts.
Program on Poshmark set Monday
TWIN LAKES — A program on getting started with Poshmark takes place 2 to 3 p.m. Monday at Community Library, 110 S. Lake Ave.
Participants will learn how to buy and sell on Poshmark, the social commerce marketplace for fashion.
Attendees will need an email account and device to install the Poshmark app and should bring a new item with or without a tag they would llike to list for sale.
Registration is required at www.communitylib.org or by calling, 262-877-4281.
Library to host ‘Books Aloud’ Monday
SALEM LAKES — “Books Aloud” meets 2 to 2:45 p.m. Monday at Community Library, 24615 89th St.
For ages 5-11, the activity features classic children’s novels read aloud in weekly installments.
‘Battle of the Books’ practice set
SALEM LAKES — “Battle of the Books” practice takes place 4:15 to 5 p.m. Monday at Community Library, 24615 89th St.
Students in grades 4-6 are invited for extra practice for this year’s Westosha Battle of the Books.
‘Make It Monday’ gathering planned
KENOSHA — “Make It Monday” takes place 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday at Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave.
Participants will listen to a story followed by a quick and easy craft or snack inspired by the story.
The theme for Monday’s event is “Backwards Day.”
Narcan training at HCHS Building set
KENOSHA — Narcan training takes place 5 to 6 p.m. Monday at the Kenosha County Human Services Building, 8600 Sheridan Road, Room South 10.
In this free class, participants will learn how to administer Narcan in the case of opioid overdose.
Classes take place the first Monday of each month at the Human Services Building and are offered by the Kenosha County Division of Health.