Event briefs for Friday, Jan. 31, 2020

Potter’s wheel introduction set

KENOSHA — An “Introduction to the Potter’s Wheel” class will be offered 6 to 9 p.m. Monday and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Lemon Street Gallery, 4601 Sheridan Road.

The first session will focus on wedging, centering and opening a vessel, and in the second session, students will learn to trim the vessel.

The cost is $55 and includes supplies.

For more information or to register, go to www.lemonstreetgallery.org or call 262-605-4745.

‘First Mondays Together’ to meet

KENOSHA — “First Mondays Together,” an activity for those caring for loved ones with dementia, takes place Monday.

“First Mondays Together” is described as a relaxed drop-in opportunity for caregivers to receive education and care consultation.

The Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center is hosting the event from 4 to 5:30 p.m. the first Monday of each month in Conference Room S-9 at the Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road.