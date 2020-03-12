Event briefs for Friday, March 13, 2020

Instruments and instruction provided.

There is no fee, but donations are encouraged to pay for the studio space.

For more information call 262-914-9352.

Maple syrup hikes at Pets Park

SOMERS — Two maple syrup hikes will take place Saturday at Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St.

Pringle Nature Center is hosting the hikes, which begin at 10 and 11:45 a.m.

Participants will go on a short hike and take part in a hands-on tree tapping demonstration to learn the how and why of maple sugaring.

The hikes are free, and no registration is required.

Local hip-hop showcase tonight in downtown Kenosha

Dre Marro is hosting an all-ages hip-hop music showcase from 6:30 to 9:30 tonight in downtown Kenosha at 616 58th St.

Doors open at 6 p.m. for the show. Tickets can be purchased online for $5 before 6:30 p.m. or for $10 cash at the door. To purchase tickets online, go to www.facebook.com and search “Dre Marro presents” to find the event page.

Acts performing include Soc Sosa, IMG Spooky, Techon and Marro himself.