Event briefs for Friday, March 13, 2020

Show at KUSD Planetarium
KENOSHA — A show at the KUSD Planetarium, 3700 Washington Road, begins at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
To celebrate March coming in like a lamb, the show will center on the constellations of Leo (lion) and Aries (lamb) and the mythology that goes with them.
The show is free. It will be repeated on March 28.
Scouting for Food drive this month
KENOSHA — The annual Scouting for Food drive will take place this month.
Scouts will be hanging door hangers on residents doors on Saturday, and then will return on March 21 to pick up donations of non-perishable food items for donation to the Shalom Center.
Donations should be placed on porches by 9 a.m. March 21.
For more information, contact Ralph Tollas at 262-658-8219.
‘Rhythm in the Round’ Saturday
KENOSHA – Rhythm in the Round will host a Second Saturday Community Drum Circle from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Yoga & Friends, 5721 Sixth Ave.
All ages and abilities are invited to explore creating improvised percussion songs using ethnic hand drums and “found sounds.”
Instruments and instruction provided.
There is no fee, but donations are encouraged to pay for the studio space.
For more information call 262-914-9352.
Maple syrup hikes at Pets Park
SOMERS — Two maple syrup hikes will take place Saturday at Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St.
Pringle Nature Center is hosting the hikes, which begin at 10 and 11:45 a.m.
Participants will go on a short hike and take part in a hands-on tree tapping demonstration to learn the how and why of maple sugaring.
The hikes are free, and no registration is required.
Local hip-hop showcase tonight in downtown Kenosha
Dre Marro is hosting an all-ages hip-hop music showcase from 6:30 to 9:30 tonight in downtown Kenosha at 616 58th St.
Doors open at 6 p.m. for the show. Tickets can be purchased online for $5 before 6:30 p.m. or for $10 cash at the door. To purchase tickets online, go to www.facebook.com and search “Dre Marro presents” to find the event page.
Acts performing include Soc Sosa, IMG Spooky, Techon and Marro himself.
At the conclusion of all the live performances, Hoodstart TV will be filming the first edition to the “Lion’s Den Cypher” series.
‘Coloring, Cookies & Cocoa’
TWIN LAKES — “Coloring, Cookies & Cocoa” takes place 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Community Library, 110 S. Lake Ave.
Children are invited to enjoying coloring, cookies and hot cocoa.
‘Comfort for a Cause’ set for Saturday
KENOSHA — “Comfort for a Cause” meets 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
The public is welcome to join in and create afghans for veterans and others in need in the community.
Sessions will be 9 a.m. to noon at the Kenosha Senior Center, 2717 67th St., and 1 to 4 p.m. at Serenity Quilt Shop, 4003 80th St., Suite 103.
For more information contact the Kenosha Senior Center at 262-359-6260, on Facebook or at www.kusd.edu/seniorcenter.com. Or contact Serenity Quilt Shop at 262-577-5886, on Facebook or at www.SerenityQuiltShop.com.
Hawthorn Hollow sets maple sugar event
SOMERS — A maple sugar program meets 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Hawthorn Hollow, 880 Green Bay Road.
Participants will learn about the history of maple sugaring and take part in hands-on activities involving the arts and traditions of tapping a maple tree, including traditions and techniques for capturing, collecting and cooking maple syrup.
This program is for families and adults. It is an outdoor program, so participants should dress for the weather.
Admission is $6 for children and $10 for adults.
To register, contact Nancy Carlson at nancy@hawthornhollow.org or call 262-552-8196.
Behind-the-scenes tour of Simmons Library
KENOSHA — A behind-the-scenes tour of Simmons Library begins at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the library, 711 59th Place.
Participants will learn about Zalmon Simmons, Daniel H. Burnham and the history of the building and glimpse the coal room and medical room.
The tour will involve stairs and spiral staircases.
Senior center corned beef and cabbage meal
BRISTOL — The Westosha Senior Community Center, 19200 93rd St., is hosting a corned beef and cabbage meal 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Cost is $12.
A silent auction and rummage sale will take place 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. the same day.