Event briefs for Friday

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The Kenosha Comic Book and Collectibles Show will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Double Tree by Hilton, 11800 108th St.

Admission is $2.

For more information, contact Jim at 847-336-9963, mortari_comics@yahoo.com or the Facebook page for Gurnee Comic Book and Collectibles.

‘Novels at Night’ book club to meet

KENOSHA — The “Novels at Night” book club meets at 6 p.m. Monday at Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave.

The club meets the third Monday of the month to talk about an edgy contemporary novel that is slightly off the beaten path.

To get a copy of the book, email Emily at ekastelic@mykpl.info or call 262-564-6130.

Free genealogy workshop set

BURLINGTON — A free genealogy workshop will explore tips, troubles and treasures when using historic censuses.

Hosted by the Burlington Genealogical Society, the workshop begins at 6 p.m. Monday in the Gateway Center, 496 McCanna Parkway.