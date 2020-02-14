Event briefs for Friday

Concert presents 500 years of music
KENOSHA — Musician and piano teacher Alexander Poyner will presents “500 Years of Music in about One Hour” at a benefit concert, 7 p.m. Saturday at Bradford Community Church Unitarian Universalist, 5810 Eighth Ave Kenosha.
Featured genres will range from ragtime to baroque, blues, classical and even a love song or two for Valentine’s Day. Between selections, Poyner will offer up “music talk” on the program’s selections.
Admission is $15 per person, includes complementary glass of wine (for those over 21) or a non-alcoholic beverage.
All proceeds go to Bradford Community Church.
Communion fashion show Sunday
KENOSHA — A fashion show featuring first communion dresses and veils will take place 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church, 2020 91st St.
The Ladies of St. Therese Parish are hosting the second annual event, featuring 16 different styles of first communion dresses and an equally large selection of veils, all provided by the Holy Family Catholic Bookstore.
There is no admission charge. Refreshments will be served.
Comic book, collectibles show set
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The Kenosha Comic Book and Collectibles Show will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Double Tree by Hilton, 11800 108th St.
Admission is $2.
For more information, contact Jim at 847-336-9963, mortari_comics@yahoo.com or the Facebook page for Gurnee Comic Book and Collectibles.
‘Novels at Night’ book club to meet
KENOSHA — The “Novels at Night” book club meets at 6 p.m. Monday at Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave.
The club meets the third Monday of the month to talk about an edgy contemporary novel that is slightly off the beaten path.
To get a copy of the book, email Emily at ekastelic@mykpl.info or call 262-564-6130.
Free genealogy workshop set
BURLINGTON — A free genealogy workshop will explore tips, troubles and treasures when using historic censuses.
Hosted by the Burlington Genealogical Society, the workshop begins at 6 p.m. Monday in the Gateway Center, 496 McCanna Parkway.
The program focuses on practical tips, links, sources and research methods. It is presented by Judith D. Schulz, family history researcher and president of the Genealogical Society.
Free Wi-Fi is provided at the workshop. This is also potluck night, so everyone is to bring a dish and their own drink. Alcohol is not allowed. Plates, silverware and napkins are provided.
For more information, go to https://burlingtongenealogical.weebly.com/program-workshop.html or search “Genealogy Society of Burlington” on Facebook.
Federal employees group to meet
KENOSHA — The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association’s membership meeting will be Monday at Marina Gardens, 5001 Seventh Ave.
Breakfast is at 9 a.m., with the meeting at 10 a.m.
Kenosha native Joe Campolo is the featured speaker. He is the author of “The Kansas NCO,” “Back To The World” and “Three Wars.”
All retired and active federal employees are welcome.