Event briefs for Monday, Feb. 10, 2020

‘Valentines for Veterans’ at Community Library
SALEM LAKES — “Valentines for Veterans” takes place 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday at Community Library, 24615 89th st.
Chidren ages 5-11 are invited to make Valentine’s Day cards for veterans. Finished cards will be delivered to the veterans home outside Union Grove.
‘I Survived the Sinking of the Titanic’ at the library
SALEM LAKES — “I Survived the Sinking of the Titanic” takes place 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Community Library, 24615 89th St.
Children ages 7-14 are invited to the program connected to the “I Survived” book series.
‘Memory Cafe’ Tuesday at Southwest Library
KENOSHA — “Memory Cafe” meets 1:30 to 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave.
The Memory Cafe offers those with mild cognitive impairment, early stage Alzheimer’s or related dementia and their caregivers a place to socialize and have fun.
There is no set agenda; the goal is to connect with others.
First-time attendees should contact the Alzheimer’s Association at 800-272-3900.
‘GriefShare’ program Wednesday at Piasecki Family Services
KENOSHA — A program for those grieving the loss of a spouse wlll take place 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Piasecki Family Services Center, 2002 52nd St.
“GriefShare — Loss of a Spouse” is a one-evening program to help deal with grief, encourage healing and to remind those in grief that they are not alone.
The program is led by Charlie Hansen, Anne Wasilevich and Rodger Rodriguez. There is a $5 workbook fee. Register by calling Anne at 262-658-4101 or email anne@piaseckifuneral.com.
Yoga class at Wilmot High
WILMOT — A yoga class begins Wednesday at Wilmot High School, 11112 308th Ave.
The class meets 5:30 to 6:30 a.m. each Wednesday through April 8 (no class on March 25).
This mixed-level class incorporates breathing with movement to build core strength, balance and flexibility.
The cost is $55.
To register, click on “Community Outreach” under the “Community” tab at www.wilmothighschool.com or call 262-862-2351, ext. 318.
Building materials class at Wilmot Union
WILMOT — A class on natural building materials for shelters will take place 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Wilmot Union High School, 11112 308th Ave.
The class will cover homes made from clay, sand, stone and straw in various formats.
The cost is $5.
To register, click on “Community Outreach” under the “Community” tab at www.wilmothighschool.com or call 262-862-2351, ext. 318.
Legal form clinic at Northside Library
KENOSHA — A clinic on dealing with legal forms meets 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave.
The program is geared toward individuals looking to navigate the civil court system pro se.
Participants will have an opportunity to meet briefly with a local attorney who can look over any completed Wisconsin forms before they are submitted to the courts.
Participants will also be able to receive the correct forms needed to accomplish their legal goals.
This event is in partnership with ELCA Outreach Center and Racine Legal Action.