Event briefs for Monday, Feb. 10, 2020

‘Valentines for Veterans’ at Community Library

SALEM LAKES — “Valentines for Veterans” takes place 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday at Community Library, 24615 89th st.

Chidren ages 5-11 are invited to make Valentine’s Day cards for veterans. Finished cards will be delivered to the veterans home outside Union Grove.

‘I Survived the Sinking of the Titanic’ at the library

SALEM LAKES — “I Survived the Sinking of the Titanic” takes place 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Community Library, 24615 89th St.

Children ages 7-14 are invited to the program connected to the “I Survived” book series.

‘Memory Cafe’ Tuesday at Southwest Library

KENOSHA — “Memory Cafe” meets 1:30 to 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave.

The Memory Cafe offers those with mild cognitive impairment, early stage Alzheimer’s or related dementia and their caregivers a place to socialize and have fun.

There is no set agenda; the goal is to connect with others.

First-time attendees should contact the Alzheimer’s Association at 800-272-3900.