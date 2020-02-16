Event briefs for Monday, Feb. 17, 2020

‘Warrior Workshop Wednesday’ at Serenity Quilt Shop
KENOSHA — Comfort For A Cause “Warrior Workshop Wednesdays” will take place 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Serenity Quilt Shop, 4003 80th St., Suite 102.
Volunteers are invited to create blankets from donated fabric and yarn in a variety of styles for veterans and their families.
For more information, contact Serenity Quilt Shop at 262-577-5886, on Facebook, at www.serenityquiltshop.com or by contacting Kim Hemphill at 262-914-4543, lillykim@hotmail.com or by searching for “Comfort 4 A Cause” on Facebook.
Writing club at Community Library
TWIN LAKES — A writing club for teens meets 1 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Community Library, 110 S. Lake Ave.
During “Write Stuff: Write a Stellar Sentence,” participants will learn to how to empower their sentences and take their writing to the next level.
‘Paper Towns’ discussion at Northside Library
KENOSHA — “Paper Towns” by John Green will be discussed by the Afternoon Coffee Break Book Club, which meets 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave.
To obtain a copy of this month’s book, contact Cathy Polovina at cpolovina@mykpl.info or call 262-564-6130.
March’s book is “Midnight at the Bright Ideas Bookstore” by Matthew Sullivan.
Chess Night at Southwest Library
KENOSHA — Everyone is invited to play chess Wednesday at the Kenosha Chess Association’s Chess Night.
Games are 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave. Those under age 9 must be accompanied by an adult.
Puppet show at Community Library
SALEM LAKES — A puppet show begins at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Community Library, 24615 89th St.
All ages are welcome. After the show, attendees can use the puppets to put on their own shows.
‘Tiny Artists’ at Southwest Library
KENOSHA — “Tiny Artists” takes place 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave.
This is a hands-on art activity for toddlers and preschoolers with their caregivers is designed to inspire creativity and build confidence.
Participants should dress for a mess.