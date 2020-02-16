Event briefs for Monday, Feb. 17, 2020

‘Warrior Workshop Wednesday’ at Serenity Quilt Shop

KENOSHA — Comfort For A Cause “Warrior Workshop Wednesdays” will take place 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Serenity Quilt Shop, 4003 80th St., Suite 102.

Volunteers are invited to create blankets from donated fabric and yarn in a variety of styles for veterans and their families.

For more information, contact Serenity Quilt Shop at 262-577-5886, on Facebook, at www.serenityquiltshop.com or by contacting Kim Hemphill at 262-914-4543, lillykim@hotmail.com or by searching for “Comfort 4 A Cause” on Facebook.

Writing club at Community Library

TWIN LAKES — A writing club for teens meets 1 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Community Library, 110 S. Lake Ave.

During “Write Stuff: Write a Stellar Sentence,” participants will learn to how to empower their sentences and take their writing to the next level.

‘Paper Towns’ discussion at Northside Library

KENOSHA — “Paper Towns” by John Green will be discussed by the Afternoon Coffee Break Book Club, which meets 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave.