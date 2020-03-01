Event briefs for Monday, March 2, 2020

‘TeenZ + GameZ’ at Community Library

TWIN LAKES — “TeenZ + GameZ @ Twin LakeZ” meets 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday at Community Library, 110 S. Lake Ave.

Ages 12-18 are invited to drop in for snacks and games with a friend.

Prizes will go to those who challenge youth services librarian Jared Hedges and win.

Chess night at Southwest Library

KENOSHA — Everyone is invited to play chess Wednesday at the Kenosha Chess Association’s Chess Night.

Games are 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave. Those under age 9 must be accompanied by an adult.

Teen Anime Club at the library

KENOSHA — The Teen Anime Club will meet from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave.

Teenagers who enjoy anime or manga are invited to watch anime, talk about their favorite manga and eat Japanese snacks.

SAC bingo at Moose Lodge

KENOSHA — Senior Action Council bingo takes place 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the Moose Lodge, 2805 30th Ave.