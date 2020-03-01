Event briefs for Monday, March 2, 2020

‘TeenZ + GameZ’ at Community Library
TWIN LAKES — “TeenZ + GameZ @ Twin LakeZ” meets 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday at Community Library, 110 S. Lake Ave.
Ages 12-18 are invited to drop in for snacks and games with a friend.
Prizes will go to those who challenge youth services librarian Jared Hedges and win.
Chess night at Southwest Library
KENOSHA — Everyone is invited to play chess Wednesday at the Kenosha Chess Association’s Chess Night.
Games are 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave. Those under age 9 must be accompanied by an adult.
Teen Anime Club at the library
KENOSHA — The Teen Anime Club will meet from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave.
Teenagers who enjoy anime or manga are invited to watch anime, talk about their favorite manga and eat Japanese snacks.
SAC bingo at Moose Lodge
KENOSHA — Senior Action Council bingo takes place 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the Moose Lodge, 2805 30th Ave.
Early bird bingo starts at 10:30 a.m., with a regular session starting at 11:30 a.m. Food and beverages will be sold and served by the Women of the Moose.
The public is welcome; players do not have to be seniors.
For more information, contact Sonja McClure at 262-764-2765.
‘Fit Body’ boot camp at Wilmot High
WILMOT — A “Fit Body” boot camp exercise class begins Thursday at Wilmot High School, 11112 308th Ave.
The class meets 6 to 7 p.m. each Thursday through April 30 (no class March 26).
Good for all fitness levels, the class is a combination of strength, cardio, flexibility and core exercises. Each week the exercise selection will change and present different workouts.
The cost is $50.
To register, click on “Community Outreach” under the “Community” tab at www.wilmothighschool.com or call 262-862-2351, ext. 318.
State Dem chairman to speak at Union Club
KENOSHA — Ben Wikler, chairman of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, will speak at the next meeting of the Kenosha County Democratic Party.
Open to the public, the meeting begins at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Kenosha Union Club, 3030 39th Ave.
In addition, Karen Kempinen will give a short presentation on disenfranchised voters.
‘Magic: The Gathering’ at Northside Library
KENOSHA — “Magic: The Gathering” card games will take place 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave.
All experience levels are welcome to play the new standard or modern decks.
Newcomers are welcome; participants can bring their own decks.
Midday Movie at the library
KENOSHA — The Midday Movie begins at 12:30 p.m. Thursday at Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave.
Every Thursday afternoon features screenings of highly rated newer releases and nostalgic throwback favorites.
This week’s movie is 2006’s “The Pursuit of Happyness.”