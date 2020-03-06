Event briefs for Monday, March 9, 2020

‘Foster Care 101’ at Southwest Library

KENOSHA — “Foster Care 101,” a program on becoming a foster family, begins at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave.

Participants will learn about the need, the children, the licensing process and what it’s like taking placement of a child from the foster care system. There is an urgent need for foster families, organizers say.

For more information, contact Community Impact Programs at 262-656-8420.

Legal forms clinic at the library

KENOSHA — A clinic on dealing with legal forms meets 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave.

The program is geared toward individuals looking to navigate the civil court system pro se.

Participants will have an opportunity to meet briefly with a local attorney who can look over any completed Wisconsin forms before they are submitted to the courts.

Participants will also be able to receive the correct forms needed to accomplish their legal goals.

This event is in partnership with ELCA Outreach Center and Racine Legal Action.