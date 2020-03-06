Event briefs for Monday, March 9, 2020

‘Foster Care 101’ at Southwest Library
KENOSHA — “Foster Care 101,” a program on becoming a foster family, begins at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave.
Participants will learn about the need, the children, the licensing process and what it’s like taking placement of a child from the foster care system. There is an urgent need for foster families, organizers say.
For more information, contact Community Impact Programs at 262-656-8420.
Legal forms clinic at the library
KENOSHA — A clinic on dealing with legal forms meets 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave.
The program is geared toward individuals looking to navigate the civil court system pro se.
Participants will have an opportunity to meet briefly with a local attorney who can look over any completed Wisconsin forms before they are submitted to the courts.
Participants will also be able to receive the correct forms needed to accomplish their legal goals.
This event is in partnership with ELCA Outreach Center and Racine Legal Action.
Pottery workshop at Lemon Street
KENOSHA — A pottery workshop for families will take place 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Lemon Street Gallery, 4601 Sheridan Road.
Participants will create their own rendition of a landscape wall plaque.
The cost is $30.
For more information or to register, go to www.lemonstreetgallery.org or call 262-605-4745.
Art class at Community Library
SALEM LAKES — An art class for home-schooled students meets 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Community Library, 24615 89th St.
Participants will create a stormy sea watercolor adding a sprinkle of salt and highlights of chalk.
There is no charged. For more information, call 262-843-3348.
KAC fundraising dinner Thursday
KENOSHA — A fundraising spaghetti dinner to support the Kenosha Achievement Center will take place 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the center, 1218 79th St.
Tickets are $5 in advance, $7 at the door.
There will also be soda, baked goods and a 50-50 raffle.