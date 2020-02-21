Event briefs for Satuday, Feb. 22, 2020

Pizza Bake-Off to be held Sunday

KENOSHA — The Great Kenosha Area Pizza Bake-Off, hosted by the Kenosha Area Noon Optimist Club, will be 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Parkway Chateau, 12304 75th St.

Attendees can sample from a variety of pizzas and vote for their favorite.

There will be raffles and entertainment, as well as visits by local celebrities and mascots.

Tickets are $10 in advance, $12 at the door for adults. For ages 10 and younger, cost is $5 in advance and $6 at the door.

Tickets are available in advance at the Boys and Girls Club of Kenosha, 1330 52nd St., and online at www.bgckenosha.org/pizza-bake-off.Fiction Writers Group to meet

KENOSHA — The Fiction Writers Group meets 12:30 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave.

There will be a short presentation followed by an “open write,” where everyone can work on their own writings.

KENOSHA — A “Heart Healthy Open House” will take place 6:15 to 7:30 p.m. Monday at St. Mary’s Lutheran Church, 2001 80th St.