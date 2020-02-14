Event briefs for Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020

Program set on foot, ankle procedures
SOMERS — A program on contemporary foot and ankle medicine and surgery will highlight the next meeting of Adventures in Lifelong Learning.
Free and open to the public, the program begins at 2 p.m. Monday in the Cinema in the Student Center at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, 900 Wood Road.
Dr. William A. Yoder, a fellow of the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons, will give an overview of podiatric medicine and surgery, with particular attention to common foot and ankle problems, issues of the foot and ankle related to diabetes, and “tips and pearls for caring for your foot and ankle.”
Adventures in Lifelong Learning is an organization of mostly retired people ages 55 and older, offering lectures on various topics.
For more information, call the ALL office at 262-595-2793 or go to www.uwp.edu/all.
Federal employees group to meet
KENOSHA — The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association’s membership meeting will be Monday at Marina Gardens, 5001 Seventh Ave.
Breakfast is at 9 a.m., with the meeting at 10 a.m.
Kenosha native Joe Campolo is the featured speaker. He is the author of “The Kansas NCO,” “Back To The World” and “Three Wars.”
All retired and active federal employees are welcome.
Narcan training offered Monday
KENOSHA — Narcan training will be offered 12:15 to 1 p.m. Monday at the ELCA Outreach Center, 6218 26th Ave.
Narcan reverses the effects of an opioid overdose to allow the person to receive treatment and move into recovery.
The training includes information about opioids, signs and symptoms of an overdose, how to administer Narcan nasal spray and the laws that protect someone providing aid.
A kit of two doses of Narcan nasal spray is provided to each participant.
Kids can read to dogs Monday at library
SALEM LAKES — “Paws to Read” is a free program offered 4 to 5 p.m. Monday at Community Library, 24615 89th St.
Reading therapy dogs will be visiting the library to serve as reading companions for children ages 5-11 who want to practice their reading skills.
Registration is required. Call 262-843-3348 to sign up for a 15-minute reading time slot.