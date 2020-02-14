Event briefs for Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020

Program set on foot, ankle procedures

SOMERS — A program on contemporary foot and ankle medicine and surgery will highlight the next meeting of Adventures in Lifelong Learning.

Free and open to the public, the program begins at 2 p.m. Monday in the Cinema in the Student Center at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, 900 Wood Road.

Dr. William A. Yoder, a fellow of the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons, will give an overview of podiatric medicine and surgery, with particular attention to common foot and ankle problems, issues of the foot and ankle related to diabetes, and “tips and pearls for caring for your foot and ankle.”

Adventures in Lifelong Learning is an organization of mostly retired people ages 55 and older, offering lectures on various topics.

For more information, call the ALL office at 262-595-2793 or go to www.uwp.edu/all.

Federal employees group to meet

KENOSHA — The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association’s membership meeting will be Monday at Marina Gardens, 5001 Seventh Ave.

Breakfast is at 9 a.m., with the meeting at 10 a.m.

