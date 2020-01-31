Event briefs for Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020

WCH Mardi Gras slated for Feb. 29

KENOSHA — Women and Children’s Horizons’ annual Mardi Gras fundraiser begins at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 29 at St. Joseph Catholic Academy, 2401 69th St.

Guests will enjoy an American/Cajun buffet, music, dancing, silent auction, cash bar, coffee/dessert bar and themed games.

Guests are encouraged to wear costumes, cocktail attire or fancy hats.

Reservations are required. Go to https://wchkenosha.org/mardi-gras for information or to register online.

Donations for the silent auction are being accepted. Sponsorship opportunities are available.

For more information, contact Lori Hanson at 262-656-3500 or email lhanson@wchkenosha.org.

Narcan training at HCHS Building set

KENOSHA — Narcan training takes place 5 to 6 p.m. Monday at the Kenosha County Human Services Building, 8600 Sheridan Road, Room South 10.

In this free class, participants will learn how to administer Narcan in the case of opioid overdose.

Classes take place the first Monday of each month at the Human Services Building and are offered by the Kenosha County Division of Health.

