Event briefs for Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020

Caregivers invited to Monday event
KENOSHA — “First Mondays Together,” an activity for those caring for loved ones with dementia, takes place Monday.
“First Mondays Together” is described as a relaxed drop-in opportunity for caregivers to receive education and care consultation.
The Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center is hosting the event from 4 to 5:30 p.m. the first Monday of each month in Conference Room S-9 of the Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road.
Susan Johnson, dementia care specialist, will offer a brief overview of dementia from 4 to 4:30 p.m., followed by a question-answer session, brainstorming and further discussion from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
To learn more or to register, contact Johnson at 262-605-6646.
Home-schooled students invited to library
SALEM LAKES — “Books Aloud” for home-schooled students begins Monday at Community Library, 24615 89th St.
The activity features a classic children’s novel being read aloud in weekly installments.
Sessions are 2 to 2:45 p.m. each Monday through March 30.
Battle of the Books practice set
SALEM LAKES — Practice scrimmages for Battle of the Books participants will take place 4:15 to 5 p.m. Monday at Community Library, 24615 89th St.
Criminal justice reform is program topic
SOMERS — "Transformation and Criminal Justice Reform" is the topic for the next meeting of Adventures in Lifelong Learning.
Free and open to the public, the program begins at 2 p.m. Monday in the Cinema of the Student Center at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, 900 Wood Road.
The speaker is Carl Fields, program manager of the Hospitality Center at St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Racine and community organizer for the Kenosha/Racine Chapter of Ex-incarcerated People Organizing.
He will speak about his journey through incarceration and how it led him to community organizing.
Adventures in Lifelong Learning is an organization of mostly retired people ages 55 and older, offering lectures on various topics.
For more information, call the ALL office at 262-595-2793 or go to www.uwp.edu/all.
Kids can celebrate Dr. Seuss at library
KENOSHA — “Make It Monday” takes place 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday at Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave.
Participants will listen to a story followed by a quick and easy craft or snack inspired by the story.
The theme for Monday’s event is “Celebrate Dr. Seuss.”
Narcan training session slated Monday
KENOSHA — Narcan training takes place 5 to 6 p.m. Monday at the Kenosha County Human Services Building, 8600 Sheridan Road, Room South 10.
In this free class, participants will learn how to administer Narcan in the case of opioid overdose.
Classes take place the first Monday of each month at the Human Services Building and are offered by the Kenosha County Division of Health.