Event briefs for Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020

SALEM LAKES — Practice scrimmages for Battle of the Books participants will take place 4:15 to 5 p.m. Monday at Community Library, 24615 89th St.

Criminal justice reform is program topic

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

SOMERS — "Transformation and Criminal Justice Reform" is the topic for the next meeting of Adventures in Lifelong Learning.

Free and open to the public, the program begins at 2 p.m. Monday in the Cinema of the Student Center at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, 900 Wood Road.

The speaker is Carl Fields, program manager of the Hospitality Center at St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Racine and community organizer for the Kenosha/Racine Chapter of Ex-incarcerated People Organizing.

He will speak about his journey through incarceration and how it led him to community organizing.

Adventures in Lifelong Learning is an organization of mostly retired people ages 55 and older, offering lectures on various topics.

For more information, call the ALL office at 262-595-2793 or go to www.uwp.edu/all.

Kids can celebrate Dr. Seuss at library