Event briefs for Saturday, March 14, 2020

Editor’s note: In light of coronavirus concerns, events listed here may be canceled or postponed without notice. Please call ahead first.
‘Comfort for a Cause’ set for Saturday
KENOSHA — “Comfort for a Cause” meets 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today.
The public is welcome to join in and create afghans for veterans and others in need in the community.
Sessions will be 9 a.m. to noon at the Kenosha Senior Center, 2717 67th St., and 1 to 4 p.m. at Serenity Quilt Shop, 4003 80th St., Suite 103.
For more information contact the Kenosha Senior Center at 262-359-6260, on Facebook or at www.kusd.edu/seniorcenter.com. Or contact Serenity Quilt Shop at 262-577-5886, on Facebook or at www.SerenityQuiltShop.com.
Behind-the-scenes tour of Simmons Library
KENOSHA — A behind-the-scenes tour of Simmons Library begins at 2:30 p.m. today at the library, 711 59th Place.
Participants will learn about Zalmon Simmons, Daniel H. Burnham and the history of the building and glimpse the coal room and medical room.
The tour will involve stairs and spiral staircases.
Fishing clinic set at Jalensky’s
KENOSHA — A free fishing clinic begins at 1 p.m. Sunday at Jalensky’s Outdoors and Marine, 5307 Green Bay Road.
Jim Tostrud, a local fishing guide and outdoors expert who hosted the local cable television program “Outdoor Visions” for 24 years, will lead the clinic.
Titled “Passing on the Gift: The Great Gift of Fishing,” the clinic is designed to “put more fun in the boat,” said Tostrud, who leads fishing outings on Geneva Lake and Lake Delavan.
Tostrud is also a noted wildlife artist and will have his works on display at the clinic.
Bicycle races begin Sunday
KENOSHA — Kenosha Velosport’s spring training bicycle races begin Sunday in the Kenosha Industrial Park, 5110 70th Ave.
Racine is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each Sunday in March.
There are races for all categories and ages groups on a 1.1-mile loop.
Entry fees vary from $10 to $20.
For more information, contact Mike Riva at kvcycling@gmail.com.
Deadline Sunday for wild game feast
BRISTOL— The deadline is Sunday for the annual wild game feast at Kenosha Bible Church.
The feast takes place 4 to 6 p.m. March 21 at Kenosha Bible Church, 5405 67th St.
Doors open at 3:30 p.m.
The dinner features a sampling of fish and wild game meals prepared by hunters and fishermen from the church.
There will be sloppy joes for kids and others.
There will be door prizes, live music from the band Full Stringer, and a program by Dave Tripiciano, New York state bow hunting instructor and award-winning wildlife photographer and videographer.
Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for ages 4-11 and can be purchased at kenoshabible.org/wildgame or by calling 262-652-4507. Tickets will not be sold at the door.
Organizers noted that wild game is not from an approved source. These meats may not have been inspected or processed at an approved facility. Some or all of the wild game has been donated.
Family reading club to meet
KENOSHA — The Family Reading Club will meet 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday at Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave.
Families with children are invited to read a book together as a family, then discuss it with others at the library.
This month’s book is “The War That Saved My Life” by Kimberly Brubaker Bradley.
The book for April is “The Parker Inheritance” by Varian Johnson
Registration is required. Call 262-564-6150 to register.
Potter’s wheel introduction set
KENOSHA — An “Introduction to the Potter’s Wheel” class will be offered 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lemon Street Gallery, 4601 Sheridan Road.
Participants will learn the basics of throwing on a potter’s wheel. Students must be able to reach the center of the potter’s wheel. These are adult-sized wheels.
The cost is $25.
For more information or to register, go to www.lemonstreetgallery.org or call 262-605-4745.
Neighorhood Watch meeting set
The 38th Avenue Neighborhood Watch group will meet at 6 p.m. Monday at Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave.
Officers Jeff Wamboldt and John Wenberg from the Kenosha Police Department will be on hand to discuss any concerns and give a update on things happening in the city and the 38th Avenue area.
In addition, there will be a Narcan presentation, with all in attendance receiving a dose, while supplies last.
For more information, contact Ken Sprague at 262-344-4445.