Event briefs for Saturday, March 14, 2020

The feast takes place 4 to 6 p.m. March 21 at Kenosha Bible Church, 5405 67th St.

Doors open at 3:30 p.m.

The dinner features a sampling of fish and wild game meals prepared by hunters and fishermen from the church.

There will be sloppy joes for kids and others.

There will be door prizes, live music from the band Full Stringer, and a program by Dave Tripiciano, New York state bow hunting instructor and award-winning wildlife photographer and videographer.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for ages 4-11 and can be purchased at kenoshabible.org/wildgame or by calling 262-652-4507. Tickets will not be sold at the door.

Organizers noted that wild game is not from an approved source. These meats may not have been inspected or processed at an approved facility. Some or all of the wild game has been donated.

Family reading club to meet

KENOSHA — The Family Reading Club will meet 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday at Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave.

Families with children are invited to read a book together as a family, then discuss it with others at the library.