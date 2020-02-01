Event briefs for Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020

‘Battle of the Books’ practice set
SALEM LAKES — “Battle of the Books” practice takes place 4:15 to 5 p.m. Monday at Community Library, 24615 89th St.
Students in grades 4-6 are invited for extra practice for this year’s Westosha Battle of the Books.
‘Make It Monday’ gathering planned
KENOSHA — “Make It Monday” takes place 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday at Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave.
Participants will listen to a story followed by a quick and easy craft or snack inspired by the story.
The theme for Monday’s event is “Backwards Day.”
Linux group meets Tuesday
KENOSHA — The Practical Linux Group will meet 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave.
This group of computer users will introduce newcomers to the Linux operating system and Open Source applications.
Participants will discover how to put this software to work for picture and video editing, email web browsing, automation and more.
Tuesday’s topic will be video editing with Kdenlive201.
Talk on challenging racism planned
KENOSHA — "Great White Hoax: Challenging Racism and Denial in the Age of Trump" will be presented at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Todd Wehr Center Jockey Rooms at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive.
The talk is free and open to the public. Registration is appreciated at www.carthage.edu/wise.
In his talk, Wise, an antiracist author and educator, will discuss anti-immigrant sentiment, the rationalization of racial disparities in law enforcement and the soft-pedaling of overt racist violence.
Middle School Book Club gathering
SALEM LAKES — The Middle School Book Club meets 5 to 6:15 p.m. Tuesday at the Community Library, 24615 89th St.
Students in grades 7-8 are invited to read and discuss books over pizza.
Registration is required. For more information, contact Jared at the Youth Services desk or at jhedges@communitylib.org.
Tuesday Night Lego Club to meet
TWIN LAKES — The Tuesday Night Lego Club meets 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Community Library, 110 S. Lake Ave.
Ages 5-11 are invited to build with the library’s Legos.
Senior Action Council sets luncheon
KENOSHA — The Senior Action Council luncheon will be 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the conference center at Gateway Techical College, 3520 30th Ave.
Cost of lunch is $7.
For anyone wanting to join Senior Action Council, the cost is $8 per year or $15 per couple.
To make a reservation or to join the council, call Sonja at 262-764-2765.
Asperger’s support group to meet
KENOSHA — The Southeastern Wisconsin Asperger’s Syndrome Support Group will meet 4 to 5:30 p.m. the first Wednesday of the month at Trinity Lutheran Church, 7140 39th Ave.
This group is for adults, 18 years old or older, and is ideal for parents, caregivers, adults on the spectrum and their family members.
Light refreshments and take-home resources will be provided.
There is no charge, but reservations are required by contacting Linda Bocanegra-Johnson at 262-960-1343.
Chess night at Southwest Library
KENOSHA — Everyone is invited to play chess Wednesday at the Kenosha Chess Association’s Chess Night.
Games are 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave. All levels, beginners to experts, are invited.
Participants can bring their own chess sets or use the library's.
Those under age 9 must be accompanied by an adult.
Teen Anime Club to meet
KENOSHA — The Teen Anime Club will meet from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave.
Teenagers who enjoy anime or manga are invited to watch anime, talk about their favorite manga and eat Japanese snacks.
'Legos @ the Library' event set
KENOSHA — “Legos @ the Library” meets 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday at Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave.
Families with children ages 5 and older are invited to build with Legos and display their creations at the library.
Kids invited to 'Toddler Rock'
KENOSHA — “Toddler Rock” meets 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave.
This is a music and movement program for children and their caregivers featuring dance, instruments and free play at the end of each session.
The program is open to children ages 5 and under.