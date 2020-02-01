Event briefs for Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020

Cost of lunch is $7.

For anyone wanting to join Senior Action Council, the cost is $8 per year or $15 per couple.

To make a reservation or to join the council, call Sonja at 262-764-2765.

Asperger’s support group to meet

KENOSHA — The Southeastern Wisconsin Asperger’s Syndrome Support Group will meet 4 to 5:30 p.m. the first Wednesday of the month at Trinity Lutheran Church, 7140 39th Ave.

This group is for adults, 18 years old or older, and is ideal for parents, caregivers, adults on the spectrum and their family members.

Light refreshments and take-home resources will be provided.

There is no charge, but reservations are required by contacting Linda Bocanegra-Johnson at 262-960-1343.

Chess night at Southwest Library

KENOSHA — Everyone is invited to play chess Wednesday at the Kenosha Chess Association’s Chess Night.

Games are 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave. All levels, beginners to experts, are invited.

Participants can bring their own chess sets or use the library's.