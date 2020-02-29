Event briefs for Sunday, March 1, 2020

Middle School Book Club to meet
SALEM LAKES — The Middle School Book Club meets 5 to 6:15 p.m. Tuesday at the Community Library, 24615 89th St.
Students in grades 7-8 are invited to read and discuss books over pizza.
Registration is required. For more information, contact Jared at the Youth Services desk or at jhedges@communitylib.org.
Lego Club to meet Tuesday
TWIN LAKES — The Tuesday Night Lego Club meets 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Community Library, 110 S. Lake Ave.
Ages 5-11 are invited to build with the library’s Legos.
Library to host Linux group
KENOSHA — The Practical Linux Group will meet 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave.
This group of computer users will introduce newcomers to the Linux operating system and Open Source applications.
Participants will discover how to put this software to work for picture and video editing, email web browsing, automation and more.
Tuesday’s topic is "Learn to Program."
Potter's wheel introduction set
KENOSHA — An “Introduction to the Potter’s Wheel” class will be offered 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Lemon Street Gallery, 4601 Sheridan Road.
The first session will focus on wedging, centering and opening a vessel, and in the second session, students will learn to trim the vessel.
The cost is $55 and includes supplies.
For more information or to register, go to www.lemonstreetgallery.org or call 262-605-4745.
'Kid Science Jr.' to meet Tuesday
KENOSHA — "Kid Science Jr." meets 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave.
Ages 5-9 are invited to explore different topics with experiments and science-based crafts.
'Toddler Rock' at library Wednesday
KENOSHA — “Toddler Rock” meets 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Southwest Library 7979 38th Ave.
Children up to age 5 are invited with their caregivers to this music and movement program.
Interaction-based learning will focus on understanding rhythm and pitch.
Participants will dance, play instruments and take part in free play.
'Legos @ the Library' set Wednesday
KENOSHA — “Legos @ the Library” meets 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday at Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave.
Families with children ages 5 and older are invited to build with Legos and display their creations at the library.
Asperger's support group to meet
KENOSHA — The Southeastern Wisconsin Asperger’s Syndrome Support Group will meet 4 to 5:30 p.m. the first Wednesday of the month at Trinity Lutheran Church, 7140 39th Ave.
This month's speakers are bilingual (English and Spanish) long-term care specialist Abigail Manderos and transition services specialist Cara Beck-Goettge from the Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center.
This group is for adults, 18 years old or older, and is ideal for parents, caregivers, adults on the spectrum and their family members.
Light refreshments and take-home resources will be provided.
There is no charge, but reservations are required by contacting Linda Bocanegra-Johnson at 262-960-1343.