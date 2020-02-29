Event briefs for Sunday, March 1, 2020

Middle School Book Club to meet

SALEM LAKES — The Middle School Book Club meets 5 to 6:15 p.m. Tuesday at the Community Library, 24615 89th St.

Students in grades 7-8 are invited to read and discuss books over pizza.

Registration is required. For more information, contact Jared at the Youth Services desk or at jhedges@communitylib.org.

Lego Club to meet Tuesday

TWIN LAKES — The Tuesday Night Lego Club meets 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Community Library, 110 S. Lake Ave.

Ages 5-11 are invited to build with the library’s Legos.

Library to host Linux group

KENOSHA — The Practical Linux Group will meet 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave.

This group of computer users will introduce newcomers to the Linux operating system and Open Source applications.

Participants will discover how to put this software to work for picture and video editing, email web browsing, automation and more.

Tuesday’s topic is "Learn to Program."

Potter's wheel introduction set