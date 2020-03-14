Event briefs for Sunday, March 15, 2020

Editor’s note: In light of coronavirus concerns, events listed here may be canceled or postponed without notice. Please call ahead first.
‘What’s Up in Kenosha?’ event set
SOMERS — “What’s Up in Kenosha?” is the title for the next program hosted by Adventures in Lifelong Learning.
Free and open to the public, the program begins at 2 p.m. Monday in the Cinema of the Student Center at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, 900 Wood Road.
The speaker is Randall Hernandez, Kenosha city administrator. He will give an update on the overall status of Kenosha and answer questions.
Adventures in Lifelong Learning is an organization of mostly retired people ages 55 and older, offering lectures on various topics.
For more information, call the ALL office at 262-595-2793 or go to www.uwp.edu/all.
Kids can read to dogs Monday
SALEM LAKES — “Paws to Read” is a free program offered 4 to 5 p.m. Monday at Community Library, 24615 89th St.
Reading therapy dogs will be visiting the library to serve as reading companions for children ages 5-11 who want to practice their reading skills.
Registration is required. Call 262-843-3348 to sign up for a 15-minute reading time slot.
Genealogy group eye census records
BURLINGTON — “Family History: Tips and Tricks with Old Census Records” is the program for the next meeting of the Burlington Genealogical Society.
Free and open to the public, the program will be 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Burlington Gateway Center, 496 McCanna Parkway, Burlington.
The program will offer tips and tricks for navigating databases and maximizing Census information.
Research methods for finding family members who are hiding in the Census will be discussed. Topics also include making sense of errors, finding hidden tidbits and using other types of Census records.
The program is for beginners, intermediate, and advanced researchers.
More information is available at www.burlingtongenealogical.weebly.com and Facebook.
American Sign Language program set
TWIN LAKES — A program for home-schooled students on American Sign Language meets 1 to 2 p.m. Monday at Community Library, 110 S. Lake Ave.
Participants will learn American Sign Language basics
For more information, call 262-877-4281
Narcan training offered Monday
KENOSHA — Narcan training will be offered 12:15 to 1 p.m. Monday at the ELCA Outreach Center, 6218 26th Ave.
Narcan reverses the effects of an opioid overdose to allow the person to receive treatment and move into recovery.
The training includes information about opioids, signs and symptoms of an overdose, how to administer Narcan nasal spray and the laws that protect someone providing aid.
A kit of two doses of Narcan nasal spray is provided to each participant.
‘Novels at Night’ book club to meet
KENOSHA — The “Novels at Night” book club meets at 6 p.m. Monday at Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave.
The club meets the third Monday of the month to talk about an edgy contemporary novel that is slightly off the beaten path.
To get a copy of the book, email Emily at ekastelic@mykpl.info or call 262-564-6130.
‘Coloring & Conversation’ gathering set
KENOSHA — “Coloring & Conversation” meets 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday at Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave.
Coloring sheets and books designed for adults and a variety of coloring utensils will be provided.