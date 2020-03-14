Event briefs for Sunday, March 15, 2020

Editor’s note: In light of coronavirus concerns, events listed here may be canceled or postponed without notice. Please call ahead first.

‘What’s Up in Kenosha?’ event set

SOMERS — “What’s Up in Kenosha?” is the title for the next program hosted by Adventures in Lifelong Learning.

Free and open to the public, the program begins at 2 p.m. Monday in the Cinema of the Student Center at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, 900 Wood Road.

The speaker is Randall Hernandez, Kenosha city administrator. He will give an update on the overall status of Kenosha and answer questions.

Adventures in Lifelong Learning is an organization of mostly retired people ages 55 and older, offering lectures on various topics.

For more information, call the ALL office at 262-595-2793 or go to www.uwp.edu/all.

Kids can read to dogs Monday

SALEM LAKES — “Paws to Read” is a free program offered 4 to 5 p.m. Monday at Community Library, 24615 89th St.