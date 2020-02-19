Event briefs for Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

This class is open to everyone 12 years old and older. The cost is $45. Adults participating with a teen are free.

Contact FitFam Kenosha to register.

Potter’s wheel class at Lemon Street

KENOSHA — An “Introduction to the Potter’s Wheel” class will be offered 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Lemon Street Gallery, 4601 Sheridan Road.

The first session will focus on wedging, centering and opening a vessel, and in the second session, students will learn to trim the vessel.

The cost is $55 and includes supplies.

For more information or to register, go to www.lemonstreetgallery.org or call 262-605-4745.

Computers class at iMET Center

STURTEVANT — An introduction to computers class meets 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the SC Johnson iMET Center, 2320 Renaissance Blvd.

In this course, students will learn to use keyboard, mouse and flash drive, how to navigate in Microsoft Windows, how to manage files and folders, how to save and share files and how to compose a professional email message.

The cost is $99. Register at www.training.gtc.edu.

For more information, contact rochea@gtc.edu or call 262-564-2627.

