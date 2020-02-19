Event briefs for Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020

‘Kenosha Common Read’ to meet
KENOSHA — “Kenosha Common Read” meets 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Hedberg Library at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive.
Using the book “Joyland” by Stephen King, which is set in an amusement park, the Carthage Physics Club will explain how rides work.
‘Winter Scouts Day’ at Pringle
BRISTOL — “Winter Scouts Day” will take place 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave.
Scouts are welcome to take part in a rotation of winter activities (identifying animal tracks, survival skills, shelter building, and a snowshoe hike, weather permitting) and campfire lunch (provided) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. An optional service hour begins at 10 a.m.
All girls and boys in grades 2-5 are welcome.
The cost is $15 per scout. Advance registration is required. For more information, call 262-857-8008.
‘Women’s Assault and Abduction Prevention Class’ at FitFam
KENOSHA — “Women’s Assault and Abduction Prevention Class” meets 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at FitFam Kenosha, 5700 Sixth Ave.
This self-defense class will include predator mindset and red flag behaviors, confidence building, awareness, assertiveness skills, de-escalation tactics, legalities of self-defense and physical defense strategies.
This class is open to everyone 12 years old and older. The cost is $45. Adults participating with a teen are free.
Contact FitFam Kenosha to register.
Potter’s wheel class at Lemon Street
KENOSHA — An “Introduction to the Potter’s Wheel” class will be offered 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Lemon Street Gallery, 4601 Sheridan Road.
The first session will focus on wedging, centering and opening a vessel, and in the second session, students will learn to trim the vessel.
The cost is $55 and includes supplies.
For more information or to register, go to www.lemonstreetgallery.org or call 262-605-4745.
Computers class at iMET Center
STURTEVANT — An introduction to computers class meets 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the SC Johnson iMET Center, 2320 Renaissance Blvd.
In this course, students will learn to use keyboard, mouse and flash drive, how to navigate in Microsoft Windows, how to manage files and folders, how to save and share files and how to compose a professional email message.
The cost is $99. Register at www.training.gtc.edu.
For more information, contact rochea@gtc.edu or call 262-564-2627.