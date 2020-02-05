Event briefs for Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020

First Friday at I-94 information
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — First Friday events will take place from noon to 3 p.m. Friday at the Kenosha Area Convention & Visitors Bureau’s I-94 Visitor Information Center, 10519 120th Ave.
Local attractions and businesses will offer food samples, displays, giveaways and more.
Travelers and local residents can collect ideas for things to see and do in the Kenosha area and throughout Wisconsin and pick up a copy of the new 2020 Kenosha Area Visitors Guide.
The featured exhibitors this month are Brat Stop, Kenosha History Center, Kenosha Public Museum, Civil War Museum, Dinosaur Discovery Museum, Robin’s Nest Cakery, Red Oak Restaurant, Pringle Nature Center, Hampton Inn & Suites with Candlewood Suites and Value Inn.
For more details, call the center at 262-857-7164 or the downtown Kenosha center at 262-654-7307.
Spinning class at Wilmot High
WILMOT — A spinning class begins Friday at Wilmot High School, 11112 308th Ave.
The class meets 5:30 to 6:15 a.m. each Friday through April 3 (no class March 27).
Each class/ride simulates an outdoor bike ride with flats and hills. Spinning is a challenging workout that is suitable for all levels of fitness. Each class concludes with a cool down and stretching.
The cost is $40.
To register, go to www.wilmothighschool.com, click on Community tab, then go to Community Outreach or call 262-862-2351, ext. 318.
KAC Legislators’ Breakfast set for FridayKENOSHA — The Kenosha Achievement Center’s Legislators’ Breakfast will be 8 to 10 a.m. Friday at the center, 1218 79th St.
Local legislators and program participants are invited to discuss matters affecting those with disabilities.
For more information, contact Marisa Markowski at 262-658-9509 or mmarkowski@thekac.com.
Acrylic painting class at Wilmot High
WILMOT — An acrylic painting class meets 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.. Feb. 11 at Wilmot Union High School, 11112 308th Ave.
Registration is required by Friday.
Participants will paint a “Love Gnome.”
No painting or drawing experience is necessary; all supplies are provided.
The cost is $27. To register, go to https://www.bluevioletinspiration.com/events.
‘Intro to eBooks’ at library
TWIN LAKES — An “Intro to eBooks” program meets 1 to 2 p.m. Friday at Community Library, 110 S. Lake Ave.
Participants will learn how to borrow, download and read digital library books.
Registration is required. Participants should bring their own device.
For more information or to register, call 262-877-4281 or go to www.communitylib.org.
‘Friday Fun Days’ at Simmons Library
KENOSHA — “Friday Fun Days” meet 1 to 3 p.m. Friday at Simmons Library, 711 59th Place, and Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave.
During “Friday Fun Days,” children are invited to have fun with crafts, construction and toys.